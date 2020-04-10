Police webpage provides info of essential services in neighbourhood

For the smooth management of supply of essential services, the Bengaluru south division police have developed a web page, which provides details of donors, grocery and vegetable shops, medical shops and other necessities required during the lockdown.

Rohini Katoch Sepat DCP (south) said each police station has a link that can be clicked to access information at the local level and help residents to reach their destination by walk. This helps them avoid unnecessarily going out far off place in search of shops.

It provides information on where people need cooked food and groceries. It also has details of places where pharmacies, grocery shops, milk booths and fruit and vegetable shops are functioning.

For easy recognition, various colours and symbols have been used for each shop. The hospitals and clinics are also marked.

Contact details of volunteers and police stations are also notified here. The page also provides information of sponsors and donors for public utility, said a senior police officer.