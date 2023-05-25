MCC violation: Case against Modi roadshow organisers

Poll code violation: Case against Modi roadshow organisers

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • May 25 2023, 01:01 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 02:04 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during recent roadshow in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

A case has been registered against the organisers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent roadshow in Bengaluru, over a complaint about poll code violation.

Udayashankar L A, flying squad officer for the Basavanagudi Legislative Constituency (number 170), lodged the complaint with the Basavanagudi police on May 22.

According to Udayashankar, during the roadshow on May 6, the organisers placed 60 flags and 30 flex boards with the BJP symbol and Modi's image along the roads in Basavanagudi near Netkallappa Circle (ward number 154) and till Shekhar Hospital (ward number 155).

The flags and flexes violated the model code of conduct, the officer said in his complaint.

Udayashankar filed the complaint after taking permission from a court. A senior police officer said a case has been registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant). 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Roadshow
model code of conduct

