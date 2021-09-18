Power cuts in these parts of Bengaluru today

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 18 2021, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 03:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The following parts of the city will experience power cuts from Saturday evening through Sunday night on account of a maintenance issue, Bescom said:

Thigalarapalya, Vinayakanagar, Raghavendra Nagar, Raghavendra Industrial Area, Balajinagar, Indiranagar, Gangondanahalli Main Road, Annaporneshwari Layout, SLV Industrial Area, Chethan Circle, Sapthagiri Layout, Venugopala Nagar, Doddabidarakallu, Suvarna Nagar, Maranna Layout, Tippenahalli and Muneshwara Layout. 

SLV Layout, University Layout, Manjula Enclave, Annapoorneshwari Layout, RHCS Layout, Narsipura, Gouramma Layout, KCG Estate. 

Green Meadows Layout, Nootan Layout, Harapanahalli, Koppa, Aishwarya Layout, Jigani Road, Kallupalu Road, Haragadde and Jigani KIADB Industrial Area. 

BESCOM
Electricity
Bengaluru

