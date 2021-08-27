Ready to vaccinate all staff if BBMP ensures supply, say Bengaluru's industries

Shortly after the BBMP directed all commercial establishments, offices, hotels, restaurants and industries to vaccinate all their employees by August 31, several stakeholders asked both the state government and the civic body to ensure steady supplies and easy availability of vaccines.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers' Association promised to adhere to all government rules and extend all cooperation in controlling Covid-19 but said the BBMP must ensure steady supplies. "We will go all out to ensure that all our members adhere to the norms and get their staff vaccinated with at least one dose. At the same time, we request the BBMP to ensure steady supply and availability of vaccines," said P C Rao, the president of the association.

The Peenya Industries' Association put forth a similar argument. If the BBMP ensures the supply of vaccines, it would love to organise mass vaccination camps on industry premises.

Long queues

"The irregular supply of vaccines caused long queues at vaccination centres all these days. Besides, not everyone can afford to pay up to Rs 1,000 for a dose of vaccine at private hospitals. If the civic body ensures a steady supply, we will do our best to organise vaccination camps in our facilities and achieve the 100% target," said a member of the association.