Retired bank employees raise pension, medical insurance issues

After a gap of two years, the State Bank of Mysore Pensioners' Commune (SBMPC) brought together retired bank employees in an effort to solve their various issues related to pension and medical insurance.

SBMPC secretary C N Prasad narrated the commune's efforts to get the Indian Banks' Association to address the pension issue.

Before the event, Prasad explained to DH the issues brought up in the commune office. "Since the date of the introduction of the pension, there has been no increment in the pension in public sector banks.

"The annual health insurance premium to be paid is another issue that many retired employees are facing as the amount from the pension is too low to be able to pay for health insurance. What we are asking for is free medical insurance for all retired employees," he said.

K N Srinivas Rao, a member of SBMPC, said: "After the merger of State Bank of Mysore, retired employees are ill-treated when they approach SBI regarding any issue."

The event also addressed the challenges before senior citizens and launched a campaign for body donation.

Dr C R Chandrashekhar, a retired professor from Nimhans, said: "Along with pension, we get several health issues that stay for life." He asked people to stop worrying and remain active by joining social service organisations. He emphasised the need for a healthy diet and daily exercise. He also encouraged the audience to pledge to donate organs.