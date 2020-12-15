RNA Wrapr: Bengaluru startup's solution for transportation of Covid-19 samples

A city-based startup says it has an answer to one of the biggest problems in Covid-19 RT-PCR testing — transporting swab samples in an effective manner from the field to labs.

The existing protocol requires swab samples to be moved in refrigerated vans from collection centres to labs.

Dr C N Manjunath, state nodal officer for Covid-19 testing, had previously told DH: “RT-PCR tests fail if the swab samples are subject to a loss in temperature while being transported to the lab.”

However, Azooka Labs, which was incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has developed a molecular transport medium that can enable swab samples to be transported at room temperature. The invention, dubbed RNA Wrapr, was developed as part of the IISc’s Covid-19 response efforts.

RNA Wrapr inactivates the virus immediately while only preserving DNA/RNA content required for RT-PCR tests. The sample tubes can be stored up to seven days at room temperature and transported without dry ice or gel packs.

In a statement, Azooka said: “RNA Wrapr is safe to handle even during unexpected accidental spillage or handling errors. Developing countries can collect samples in centers without BSL2 or BSL3 certifications.”

Azooka said RNA Wrapr is priced at Rs 99 in India to help the diagnostic centers upgrade from VTM to MTM.