Routine immunisation hits Covid-19 vaccination, just 38% inoculated in Bengaluru on Day 4

The BBMP on Tuesday set out to undertake the Covid vaccination only at 94 sites and inoculate 10,343 health workers because routine immunisation was underway at primary health centres (PHCs). By the end of the day, it managed to inoculate 3,978, or 38.46% of the targeted recipients for the day.

Five adverse events following immunisation were reported: two each in West and RR Nagar zones and one in the Yelahanka.

On Monday, the vaccination was scheduled at 228 vaccination sites and 8,489 health workers were covered. Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) said their PHCs were conducting routine immunisation for pregnant mothers and children at outreach sites like anganwadis, temples, choultries, mosques, etc. As Tuesdays and Thursdays are routine immunisation days, sessions are scheduled based on logistics, and availability of manpower.

Dr Malathi Y S, Administrative Medical Officer, Moodalapalya urban primary health centre, said: “The 94 sites planned for Covid might be in private hospitals as we haven’t been given the next date for Covid vaccination. The vaccination of certain beneficiaries is pending but most of the PHC staff are already vaccinated. Today, we only had outreach sessions for children and pregnant women which is the case with all PHCs.”

Sheela K N, auxiliary nurse wife at the JJ Nagar urban primary health centre, said there was only one session for Covid immunisation per day.

“We have three ANMs here. While I go to a vaccination session at Manipal Hospitals, for example, the other two take care of routine immunisation at the PHC and outreach sessions. Since routine immunisation is planned on Tuesday and Thursday, we can alternate the outreach sessions with Covid vaccination, and carry on with it on other days.”

At Kodandrapura urban primary health centre, Dr Shaheen Javeed, administrative medical officer, said they had routine immunisation outreach sessions planned at six places on Tuesday: at anganwadis, schools, temples, choultries, etc. “Routine immunisation at our PHC will be held on Thursday. While our LHV (Lady Health Visitor) will supervise Covid, our ANM will take care of routine immunisation. Our LHV and pharmacist will handle cold chain also.”

Dr Jyothi, Covid medical officer, Nagappa Block Dispensary UPHC, said: “We finished the Covid vaccination of every intended recipient on Monday itself because routine immunisation for children has been planned today that includes polio etc. There are five vaccination sites under Nagappa Block. For example, vaccination at private hospitals like Columbia Asia Hospital is our responsibility. That has been completed.”

As many as 300 healthcare workers received the vaccine on Tuesday at Ramaiah Medical College Hospital and 200 more will get vaccinated on Wednesday.

In all, 4,300 people in the hospital group have to be vaccinated.