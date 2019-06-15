Rush for TCs at school adopted by IMA

Several parents sending their wards to the Government VKO School in Shivajinagar are demanding transfer certificates (TC) after the IMA group of companies, which adopted the school, came under scanner over an investment scam.

The group adopted the school for five years by signing a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Primary and Secondary Education in 2016. It had hired around 92 teaching and non-teaching staff.

After the row, the teachers hired on a contract basis have stopped working. However, parents want their kids to be assisted only by these teachers.

“I admitted my two daughters to the school only because it has private teachers. I don’t want my kids to learn from teachers appointed by the government,” said a parent.

“We had requested for the TC of my child studying in Class 4. We enrolled our son in this school because of the English medium and teachers who were teaching him. Now, as those teachers are out, I want to shift him to a nearby private school,” said another parent.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has deployed 20 teachers from other schools to manage the show and reopen the school on Friday, which was closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Officials confirmed that parents approached them for TCs.

“If the parents are willing to take their kids out of the school, we cannot stop them, because they want the teachers hired by the IMA group to be back, which is not possible,” said a senior official.

The school has around 1,600 students from pre-primary to class 10, and the pre-primary alone has around 250 students.