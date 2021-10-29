Scooter rider suffers debilitating injury in pothole accident

A woman has been confined to the bed after suffering injuries in a pothole accident in RR Nagar, West Bengaluru, recently.

Rajajinagar resident Apoorva was riding to work when she ran into a pothole while trying to overtake an auto-rickshaw at 12th Cross in Ramco BHEL Layout. She takes the same road daily and has a mental map of potholes dotting the route.

The auto driver was slow, and Apoorva decided to overtake him. That’s when she rode into a freshly formed pothole: The gravel had loosened, causing her to lose control of the scooter’s handlebar. The vehicle skidded, and Apoorva fell some distance away from the pothole. She sustained injuries to the back and knees. The doctor has advised her bed rest for 10 days due to a possible ligament injury.

Apoorva decided not to lodge a police complaint because she believes it won’t do any good.

Her brother, Arun Hiremath, said: “We have been experiencing civic problems for a long time and have tried lodging complaints. But the authorities haven’t provided any solutions.”

The family says no one from the BBMP has contacted them yet.