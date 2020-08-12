Shankar Mutt corporator tests positive for Covid-19

Shankar Mutt corporator tests positive for Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2020, 01:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 02:56 ist

Shankar Mutt corporator M Shivaraju tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Shivaraju's father was admitted to hospital three days ago over a heart problem and later tested positive. Subsequently, all members of his family were tested. While Shivaraju tested positive, others in his household tested negative. 

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

In a video message, Shivaraj said he was doing well and under home isolation. He said he was doctors' advice and was getting treatment. He asked people not to panic and take precautions. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

UP topper dies in accident after bikers harass her

UP topper dies in accident after bikers harass her

Indians can now create business cards on Google Search

Indians can now create business cards on Google Search

Industrialist installs statue of late wife in new home

Industrialist installs statue of late wife in new home

Reliance breaks into top 100 global companies

Reliance breaks into top 100 global companies

 