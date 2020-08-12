Shankar Mutt corporator tests positive for Covid-19

Shankar Mutt corporator M Shivaraju tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Shivaraju's father was admitted to hospital three days ago over a heart problem and later tested positive. Subsequently, all members of his family were tested. While Shivaraju tested positive, others in his household tested negative.

In a video message, Shivaraj said he was doing well and under home isolation. He said he was doctors' advice and was getting treatment. He asked people not to panic and take precautions.