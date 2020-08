The South Western Railway has cancelled train to West Bengal till August 25 in view of the lockdown announced by the WB govt.

The Yesvantpur – Howrah Express (Train No 02246) was scheduled to commence journey from Yesvantpur August 7, 10, 18 and 25.

The return train Howrah – Yesvantpur Express (Train No. 02245) was scheduled to start journey from Howrah on August 5, 8, 16 and 23, which has also been cancelled.