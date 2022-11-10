Vir Das B'luru show cancelled after Hindu orgs protest

Stand-up comic Vir Das’ show cancelled in Bengaluru after Hindu outfits protest

His monologue ‘I come from two Indias’ had stirred quite a row in the country a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming India

AFP
AFP, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 10 2022, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 19:53 ist
Vir Das. Credit: AFP Photo

Stand-up comedian Vir Das' show scheduled to be held here on Thursday was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu right wing organisations.

The fringe outfits protested against the show, alleging that it will hurt Hindu religious sentiments. According to the information available, the show was scheduled to take place at 5.30 pm at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall in Malleswaram.

Read | Mumbai Police register FIR against comedian Vir Das, Netflix on charges of copyright infringement

The organiser of the event YOSN Innovation said in a statement that the event has been cancelled. “Due to unavoidable circumstances, the stand-up comedy show of Vir Das stands cancelled, which was scheduled on November 11, 2022 at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall,” YOSN Innovation said in its letter to the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall authorities.

Welcoming the cancellation of show, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda said the comedian has insulted India, its women and the Hindu religion. “We had lodged a complaint with the Vyalikawal police station against the show. Because of an agitation by the Hindu organisations, the show has been canceled. Wherever such people insult Hinduism in the name of comedy should be boycotted,” Gowda said in a statement.

His monologue ‘I come from two Indias’ had stirred quite a row in the country a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming India. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

vir das
Entertainment News
Bengaluru
stand up comedy

What's Brewing

Blood, treasure and chaos: The cost of war in Ukraine

Blood, treasure and chaos: The cost of war in Ukraine

More female voters than male electors in Arunachal

More female voters than male electors in Arunachal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

What makes a great music documentary?

What makes a great music documentary?

Schumacher's F1 car sells for record $15 million

Schumacher's F1 car sells for record $15 million

 