Strictly follow Covid guidelines, Bengaluru top cop urges people

The state government announced lockdown-like restrictions from May 10 to 24

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 09 2021, 14:30 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 14:55 ist
A police man punishes a scooterist for flouting Covid-19 lockdown rules, in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Ahead of the fortnight-long lockdown like restrictions starting from May 10 in Karnataka, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant on Sunday urged people to strictly abide by the guidelines and warned of stringent action against violators.

"I urge my fellow Bengalureans to follow the lockdown guidelines from Monday more strictly. We can only be successful in our fight against #Covid19 if we work together, Stay Home, Stay Safe!" Pant tweeted.

He warned that stringent action would be taken against those who violate the guidelines. The government announced lockdown-like restrictions from May 10 to 24 to contain the spread of Covid-19 as infections and related fatalities have shown a rapid rise.

 

While the daily caseload is about 50,000, the active cases are inching closer to six lakh mark, reportedly the highest in the country. The cumulative fatalities have also crossed 18,000.

With most hospitals in the state, especially Bengaluru, running short of beds, the government has announced that private hospitals should reserve 80 per cent of beds for Covid-19 patients. 

