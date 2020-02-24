Traders accuse BBMP officials of harassment in online licence renewal

Despite the BBMP introducing an online system to renew trade licences, merchants have accused the civic body’s health officials of forcing themselves into the process with an intention to collect bribe.

Traders allege that the officials demand irrelevant documents and tell them that they should route the online application only through them.

“The BBMP began the online application system to eliminate harassment by health officials, but the harassment only continues,” said S Chauhan, a trader from Chickpet.

“The officials visit the shops and demand irrelevant documents. When we show them that the trade licence has been renewed, they say an official’s signature is missing and ask us to obtain the licence through them. They ask Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 more than the amount fixed by the BBMP,” Chauhan claimed, adding that the officials do not give any receipt for the extra payment.

No more manual system

BBMP Chief Health Officer (Public Health) B K Vijayendra insisted that the civic body had done away with the manual system to end the harassment.

“The online system has been implemented to end harassments and delays. The manual system doesn’t exist,” he reiterated. “Traders can renew licences by entering the licence number on the BBMP website and paying the fee.”

The website contains all the information about renewing trade licences and easy-to-follow instructions for applicants. “They need to follow the instructions (on the procedure) and get the licence renewed in half an hour,” he said, adding that health officials would conduct inspections only if the licence is new.

Meanwhile, traders urged the civic body to extend the deadline for online application. “The deadline for application without dues ends on February 28. The traders want more time, but no decision has been made,” the official said.