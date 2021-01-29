Traditional fervour: Banashankari chariot festival rolls out

Banashankari chariot festival rolls out

Several activities and special services have been lined up till February 1

  • Jan 29 2021, 02:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 03:32 ist
Devotees gather to participate in the Banashankari chariot festival at the Banashankari temple on Kanakapura Road on Thursday. DH PHOTO/Anup Ragh T

The annual chariot festival of goddess Banashankari was held with fervour at the famous Banashankari temple on Kanakapura Road in South Bengaluru on Thursday. The festival, celebrated on the Pushya Purnima (Banada Hunnime) day, was witnessed by hundreds of devotees amid Covid restrictions.

Unlike the previous years, the 105th chariot festival was held on a simple note and restricted to the temple premises. The chariot festivities began around 11.45 am and went on till 2 pm.

Despite Covid safety restrictions, thousands of devotees gathered at the temple premises to pull the goddess' chariot.

With devotees eager to catch a glimpse of the goddess on the chariot, social-distancing rules, enforced by the district administration, went for a toss. Several devotees were seen without masks, too.

All through the day, devotees kept descending on the temple and were seen offering special prayers and lighting lamps.

According to temple officials, several activities and special services have been lined up till February 1. 

This apart, the Banashankari festival was also held in various other parts of the city.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan participated in the festival in Malleswaram.

