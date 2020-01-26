Two Bengaluru students to attend global science fair in US

Two students from Bengaluru have been chosen to attend the international science fair in the US later this year.

Nikith Kamadur and Maanasi Nair, from The International School Bangalore, which is mentored by iCrest Academy, are among 20 students from India who will be attending the fair under different specialisations. They were selected after making presentations at the 3rd Annual iCrest Science Fair on Saturday.

Dr Jyothsna Rao, from iCrest Academy, said students of the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum were mentored for four to eight weeks during three summer vacations. Their works were later published in peer-reviewed journals.

iCrest Academy is the academic arm of Bengaluru-based International Stem Cell Services, a knowledge-based company that carries out cellular therapies in translational medicine.

Summer training

The academy imparts training and skill-building in life sciences. It launched the summer training programme six years ago to guide students aspiring to pursue biological sciences. The programme offers laboratory experiments in biological sciences which help students in university admissions and job placements, Dr Rao said.