Two Kerala men die after bike crashes into truck on Nagarabhavi flyover

Two men from Kerala who were critically injured in a road accident in western Bengaluru on Tuesday night have died, police said.

Their two-wheeler rear-ended a stationary truck on the Nagarabhavi flyover at 11.20 pm on Tuesday. The truck driver, who was heading towards Mysuru Road, had pulled over due to a flat tyre.

The two-wheeler riders, Mohammed Ali, 24, and Sameem Ullah, 27, Kerala natives living in Malagala, Nagarabhavi 2nd Stage, suffered grievous injuries to their heads and ribs. Passersby rushed them to a private hospital in Sunkadakatte in a 108 ambulance.

The duo was later taken to Victoria Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

Police said the two men were on their way to the Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Station from Malagala when the accident occurred. They intended to catch a bus to Kerala to attend a funeral back home. Sameem was riding the bike.

Police found that one of the tyres of the truck (registration number KA 03 D 1746) had flattened on the flyover. The driver was busy with the puncture repair when the bike crashed into the truck from behind.

The truck driver, who said he remained at the accident scene until the ambulance arrived and took the victims to the hospital, has been traced by police. "We have asked him to appear at the police station. We will arrest him for his negligence," a police officer said.