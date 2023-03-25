Young couple jumps off Ramanagara hills, miraculously survives

Two young lovers who faced opposition to their relationship from their families attempted to take their lives by jumping from the scenic Ramadevara Betta in Ramanagara district.

But Chetan and his lover Sahitya M, both 19 years old, survived with injuries since they fell into the bushes.

A visitor to the hill who noticed them leaving their college bags behind had alerted the police suspecting they were going to do something drastic.

Nagarabhavi resident Chetan is a first-year BE student, while Sahitya, from Kathriguppe, is doing first-year BCom. Both study at the private college on Dr Vishnuvardhan Road. The incident came to light between 11.15 am and 11.30 am when the visitor noticed the bags.

Ramanagara Rural police inspector Gururaj G Y arrived on the scene with forest department officials at 12 pm. The officials took an hour to locate the couple and another two hours to lift them out of the bushes.

Chetan and Sahitya, who are undergoing treatment at Rajarajeshwari Hospital on Mysuru Road, sustained multiple fractures, doctors told police.

Death note

Police discovered a death note at the scene purportedly written by Sahitya saying she and Chetan had been in a relationship for six years. They wanted to get married but their parents were against their relationship.

Sahitya further said in the note that they did not want to kill themselves at home because they did not want their parents to discover their bodies. Police said the couple survived despite jumping from a height of 250 ft because they fell into the bushes. Had they been left unattended for a day or two, they would have surely died, police said.

Ramadevara Betta is the only vulture sanctuary in the country and was one of the shooting locations of the iconic film ‘Sholay’.