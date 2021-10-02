Traffic cop caught on camera ‘demanding Rs 500-bribe’

A traffic policeman has been caught on camera demanding a Rs 500-bribe from a college student to release a vehicle seized over illegal parking.

A video of the alleged bribe demand was uploaded by a Twitter user. It shows the constable saying in Hindi: "Fine will be Rs 3,000. You pay Rs 500 and take your vehicle and go. Otherwise, I will ask the Tiger (towing staff) to tow your vehicle."

The video also shows the cop using abusive Kannada words. DH could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The Twitter user, said to be a student, stated that the incident took place behind the Parachute Regiment Training Centre near Pushpanjali Theatre in Kaval Byrasandra, Northeast Bengaluru, on Thursday.

"Using vulgar language to college students... how can a traffic cop use such language and threaten the public? (sic)" he asked.

The inspector of the RT Nagar traffic police station said that the constable's identity was being ascertained because the video showed him wearing a full face mask.

According to the inspector, the area where the incident occurred lies on the border between the RT Nagar and KG Halli traffic police station limits. He promised to look into the matter.

A senior traffic police officer, however, confirmed that the constable in question is from the RT Nagar traffic police station.

Affirming that there's "no room for corruption" in the Bengaluru Traffic Police, traffic police chief B R Ravikanthe Gowda promised to verify the video and suspend the constable if the allegation is found to be true.

The incident comes at a time when citizens have been speaking about corruption in vehicle towing and police high-handedness in the crackdown on traffic violations.

