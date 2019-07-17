Two killed as Innova crashes into motorcycle

A lecturer and a teenager died and several others injured when an SUV crashed into a bike at TC Palya, Old Madras Road.

Venkat Sesha Reddy (35), lecturer at a private college in Avalahalli who rode the bike, died on the spot. Tejas (17), one of the passengers in the Innova car, died at the hospital.

Police said Reddy, his wife Preethi (29) and daughter Kirthi (7) were returning home from the hospital after a health checkup for Kirthi.

They reached TC Palya around 9 pm when the Innova –driven by Subrahmaniyam (25) - lost control, smashed down the divider and ran over Reddy’s bike.

Preethi slipped into a coma, while Kirthi escaped with minor injuries. The family had recently relocated to the city from Kadapa, AP. Tejas, on his way to Hoskote with his friends, sustained severe injuries. Nishant (18), Manju (19), Sanjeev(20), Rosy(18), Madhu(18), Brinda Priyanka(19), besides the driver Subrahmaniyam-- escaped with minor injuries.

KR Puram police booked driver Subrahmaniyam. Police said the car lost control due to over speeding.