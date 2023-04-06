Two students held for selling fake IPL tickets

Cubbon Park police have arrested two students in their 20s after they were caught selling fake tickets for IPL matches.
The arrested Jithendra and Shiva Kumar are on station bail. In his complaint, Shravan Kumar, in-charge of ticket sales for IPL matches in M Chinnaswamy Stadium, mentioned that he noticed two people selling fake tickets near the road divider as he inspected the gates.
On inquiry, he found the duo held tickets priced at Rs 1,201 and Rs 2,310. A senior officer said the duo photocopied original tickets and were selling the copies to cricket lovers.
