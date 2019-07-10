Filth like Dhoni will not remain forever: Yograj Singh

Yograj Singh, a former India pacer and father of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, has asked Ambati Rayudu to come out of retirement and prove a point, adding "filthy" people like M.S. Dhoni won't be around forever. Rayudu, who was not included in the 15-member squad for the ongoing World Cup, retired from all forms of cricket.

"Rayudu should've continued playing, more and more. He should have continued playing in the Ranji Trophy, Irani Tophy, Duleep Trophy, scoring 100s, 200s, 300s with not outs. He still has a lot of cricket left in him," Yograj was quoted as saying by NNIS Sports.

"Rayudu, my son you took the decision in haste. Come out of retirement and show them what you are capable of," the 61-year- old, who has played one Test and six ODIs for India, said.

Talking about how former India captain Sourav Ganguly gave youngsters a chance, Yograj, who has often criticised Dhoni, said people like him won't be around for long to spread filth.

"People like MS Dhoni will not remain forever, filth like these will not remain forever," he added.

Yograj Singh taking jabi at MS Dhoni is nothing new. Earlier, he accessed Dhoni’s school mark sheet, shows to the media to prove Yuvraj was a better student. He even took a dig a Dhoni's captaincy, saying that his son Yuvraj was much senior to MS Dhoni having the joined the team earlier and should’ve been given the responsibility to lead the side. “Yuvraj had the right to become the captain but you gave it to someone else who came to the team much later,” he said while also comparing Dhoni with a pauper.