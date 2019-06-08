ICC World Cup 2019 ENG vs BAN: Preview

After their emphatic win against South Africa, Bangladesh went down fighting to New Zealand in their second match. Their two-wicket defeat against the Kiwis is in no way a setback, rather a testament to how far the team has come from being a minnow to being considered one of the dark horses to book a semifinal berth. Though their batting failed against New Zealand with none of them able to convert strong starts, the bowlers did a fantastic job to take the game down to the wire. Against a batting-heavy team like England, the Bangladeshi bowlers need to put their best foot forward and restrict the opposition from running away with the game. With the conditions expected to remain overcast, the likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Saifuddin can hope to deliver a commendable performance.

England on the other hand are coming back from a surprising loss against Pakistan. Their bowling, the major chink in their armour, looked vulnerable and hapless against the Pakistani batting line-up, with their supposed trump card Jofra Archer failing to execute plans effectively. The Bangladesh batting, as was evident in their match against South Africa, is not afraid of the short ball. So the England bowlers will have to come up with a new plan.

The last time they met in the 2015 World Cup, Bangladesh defeated England.

Pitch report: The Cardiff pitch is expected to help the batsmen, but with the changing conditions of English pitches and their unpredictability in this World Cup, bowlers will get some assistance.

Weather report: There is a little rain forecast and the conditions are expected to remain overcast. Team winning the toss will look to bowl first to exploit the conditions.

Team news: Liam Plunkett can replace Adil Rashid who is doubtful because of injury. Bangladesh is expected to field the same eleven that played against New Zealand.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman

