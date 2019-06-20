Williamson century powers New Zealand

New Zealand beat South Africa by four wickets in a tense World Cup pool match at Edgbaston on Wednesday that all but ended the Proteas’ semifinal hopes.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s superbly paced 106 not out saw the Black Caps to a target of 242 with just three balls to spare in a match reduced by rain to 49 overs per side.

With his side needing seven to win, Williamson hit a six off Andile Phehlukwayo that both levelled the scores with four balls left and also saw him to a century.

Earlier, Martin Guptill, who had been guiding New Zealand towards their target of 242 off a rain-reduced 49 overs with a minimum of fuss, trod on his stumps to spark a mini collapse.

The batsman, on 35, pulled Andile Phehlukwayo and ended up swivelling, only to lose his balance and clip his leg stump with his foot.

Two overs later New Zealand slipped to 74/3 when Ross Taylor tickled a Chris Morris leg-side delivery and De Kock took the catch behind the stumps. Tom Latham’s dismissal left them struggling at 80-4.

Jimmy Neesham (23) steadied the ship with his skipper but when he was out, New Zealand were back in trouble at 137/5.

Colin de Grandhomme came to New Zealand’s rescue, batting positively and bringing up his fifty off 39 balls but when he was caught in the deep for 60 by Du Plessis off Lungi Ngidi, Kiwi nerves were jangling again.

Eight were still needed off the final over.

But Mitchell Santner pinched a single and Williamson kept his nerve, bringing up his century with a huge six off the next ball and then a four sealed the victory.

Earlier, Rassie van der Dussen gave South Africa something to bowl at as the Proteas struggled to 241 for six against tight bowling from New Zealand while battling for a win they need to keep their fading World Cup hopes alive.

Hashim Amla made a sluggish 55 off 83 balls but Van der Dussen’s 67 not out came at better than a run-a-ball.

New Zealand were on top early when Trent Boult demolished Quinton de Kock’s stumps, sending him back to the pavilion for just five. Amla and skipper Faf du Plessis helped the Proteas recover to 59/1 in the 14th over.

But Lockie Ferguson then produced an impressive yorker to bowl Du Plessis for 23 immediately after a testing bouncer.

Amla and Aiden Markram put on 52 for the third wicket before veteran opener Amla was bowled by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner. During his innings, Amla became the fourth South African player to reach 8,000 runs in one-day internationals. He is the second-fastest player (176 innings) from any side to reach the milestone after India’s Virat Kohli (175 innings).

Markram was caught by Colin Munro off Colin de Grandhomme for 38 and David Miller went for 36 before a late flourish.