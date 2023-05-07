GT beat LSG by 56 runs, extend lead at top of table

GT beat LSG by 56 runs, extend lead at top of table

In reply to Gujarat's 227, Lucknow, despite a strong start, finished with only 171/7

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 07 2023, 19:22 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 19:52 ist
Gujarat Titans players celebrate the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants batter Kyle Mayers during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Sunday, May 7, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, GT posted an imposing 227 for two. The hosts then stopped LSG at 171 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs.

For LSG, Quinton de Kock was the top scorer with a 41-ball 70, while Kyle Mayers made 48 off 32 deliveries.

Mohit Sharma finished with excellent figures of 4/29 in four overs for GT.

Earlier, defending champions GT were off to a blistering start with both Wriddhiman Saha (81 off 43 balls) and Shubman Gill (94 not out off 51) going after the bowling from the word go, helping the team amass 78 runs in the powerplay.

The two were involved in an opening partnership of 142 runs in just 12.1 overs.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans: 227 for 2 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 81, Shubman Gill 94 not out).

Lucknow Super Giants: 171/7 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 70, Kyle Mayers 48; Mohit Sharma 4/29).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
GT
LSG
Quinton de Kock
Wriddhiman Saha
Shubman Gill

Related videos

What's Brewing

Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids

Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids

Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka

Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike

Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing

Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing

AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike

AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike

Raga, Tana, tech nirvana!

Raga, Tana, tech nirvana!

Tribal issues persist amid election brouhaha in K'taka

Tribal issues persist amid election brouhaha in K'taka

DH Toon | India slips in World Press Freedom Index

DH Toon | India slips in World Press Freedom Index

Grappling for greater accountability in India’s sports

Grappling for greater accountability in India’s sports

 