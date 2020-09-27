IPL 2020: Bruised Royal Challengers Bangalore set to face formidable Mumbai Indians

On Thursday night at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsmen folded for 23 runs less than KL Rahul’s 132, which was the top score in Kings XI Punjab’s dominant show. Despite the disappointing statistic, RCB’s major worry should be their bowling.

If history has taught teams two things about RCB, it is to not take their batting lightly and to fancy their chances against their inconsistent bowling. In RCB’s tournament opener, it was only Yuzvendra Chahal who made the difference in the bowling attack. The leg-spinner dragged the team back into contest single-handedly with three wickets before Sunrisers Hyderabad dramatically imploded.

But against Punjab, RCB’s bowling frailties stood exposed. RCB perhaps would have fared better had Virat Kohli held on to at least one of the two catches offered by Rahul. Yet, the skipper’s fielding blunders don’t excuse the poor show from RCB pacers, who gave away 74 runs in the last four overs.

RCB, known for their regular change in combinations, might step out with a new XI when they face Mumbai Indians at the same venue on Monday.

Kohli might turn to Mohammed Siraj to replace Umesh Yadav, whose economy rate of 11.85 has leaked 83 runs from seven overs in two games. What’s concerning is that the right-arm pacer hasn’t picked up a single wicket.

The ageing Dale Steyn has failed to be potent and before he becomes a liability, RCB would want to explore their options. The three-time finalists would be hoping that Chris Morris recovers from his side strain soon. Isuru Udana and Moeen Ali are also waiting for a look-in.

Kohli would want to be on top of his decision-making after receiving flak for giving the ball to the inexperienced Shivam Dube for the final over. The skipper hasn't utilised Washington Sundar well, giving the off-spinner just two overs in as many games.

On the batting front, the move to send Josh Phillipe at No. 3 hasn’t clicked for RCB and it remains to be seen if they persist with the young Australian hard-hitting batsman.

Mumbai Indians carry a psychological advantage into the game as their past record against RCB is terrific. The defending champions, in the last three seasons, have beaten RCB five times in six encounters.

After running Chennai Super Kings close in the lung-opener, Rohit Sharma’s men posted their first win in resounding fashion against Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai enjoy the luxury of several match winners. Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, the Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – and Kieron Pollard can snatch the advantage from the opponents from any scenario.

RCB, who were outplayed in all departments in their previous game, take on a team that is riding high on confidence. A victory against such a formidable rival will be a much need boost for Challengers' campaign.