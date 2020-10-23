IPL 2020 | Relaxed Chris Morris relishing the challenge

The importance of all-rounders, especially the fast-bowing types, can't be overstated. They provide depth in both batting and bowling thus helping a side strike a perfect balance. The late inclusion of Chris Morris in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's playing 11 has done them just that, earning the South African an all-round praise.

“It’s nice to feel important, tell me someone who doesn’t like to feel wanted," Morris told the media while talking about the attention he has received this IPL. "Be it in a relationship or in sport or just life in general, it’s good to be wanted.”

A side strain forced Morris to watch RCB’s first five games from the bench. It’s not easy to be at your best soon after recovering from an injury, but Morris’ numbers tell a different story. The 33-year-old has picked up nine wickets from five games at an impressive economy rate of 5.00.

By his own admission, it was a unique injury for Morris and it took a great effort from the RCB management to get him back on the field.

“The medical staff has been incredible," he noted. "I have never had that type of injury. I got it while I was batting. I wasn’t hit by the ball. I just played a shot and tweaked my stomach muscle. I didn’t know what to expect and we didn’t know how long it will take. We worked really hard. It was a tough four and a half weeks for the medical staff and myself. I had the machine with me so sometimes I would wake up and treat myself in the night. After all that, here I am, playing pain-free and it feels great,” he elaborated.

Morris has injected the much-needed energy into the RCB bowling attack. He has been disciplined in the Powerplays and contained runs at the death. Moreover, he has shown he can be handy with the bat too.

“I am in a blessed position, to be honest. You get to bowl fast, you get to bowl yorkers and you get to hit sixes. What more do you want?” he laughed.

“I have been very fortunate that I haven’t been smacked. It’s going to happen unfortunately, that’s the nature of the beast. I think I have got the clarity for execution. By the time we get to the game, we almost know what we want on the field, my plans have been clear and I haven’t got muddled messages coming from my team-mates,” he offered.

The Indian youngsters have really impressed Morris. “Devdutt Padikkal has been incredible. He has got a similar imposing way of batting like Matthew Hayden. Obviously, he doesn’t have the size of Hayden. But he has definitely got a similar technique; he hits the ball in a similar way. He is an athlete and that’s important, the way he moves on the field and the way he conducts himself all the time.

“Navdeep Saini was one of our net bowlers when I was with Delhi. I could not believe he wasn’t playing in our team because he kept bowling rockets on our faces. So to see him play for India later was incredible. The future of Indian cricket is in good hands."

Playing the IPL amid the pandemic has reduced the travelling for players during the tournament. Morris called it ‘magnificent’. “Travelling is not as easy as it looks. You finish your game at midnight. You get back to your hotel, pack up and put your bags outside and by that time it’s almost three in the morning. In the next couple of hours, you need to wake up, look presentable, and board the flight. It’s been quite refreshing to play the game, unpack and relax".