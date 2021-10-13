IPL 2021 Qualifier II: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Stoinis, Dhawan go slow after an early blow
IPL 2021 Qualifier II: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Stoinis, Dhawan go slow after an early blow
updated: Oct 13 2021, 20:16 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Qualifier II between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
20:11
DC 65/1 after 10 overs.
Chakaravarthy to bowl the tenth over.
9.1 Chakaravarthy to Stoinis, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Stoinis drives the ball down to long-off for a single.
9.2Chakaravarthy to Dhawan, 2 runs, full ball on middle stump, Dhawan steps out and drives the ball down the ground for a couple of a couple runs.
9.3Chakaravarthy to Dhawan, FOUR! Full ball on off stump, Dhawan goes on one knee and slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
9.4Chakaravarthy to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Dhawan drives the ball through backward point for a single.,
9.5Chakaravarthy to Stoinis, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Stoinis chips the ball down to long-off for a single.
9.6Chakaravarthy to Dhawan, 1 run, full toss wide of off stump, Dhawan steps out and hits the ball down to long-off for a single.
20:06
DC 55/1 after 9 overs.
Narine to bowl the ninth over.
8.1Narine to Stoinis, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stump, Stoinis makes room and hits the ball through cover for a single.
8.2Narine to Dhawan, no run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Dhawan looks to work the ball to the leg side, the ball takes the inside edge and rolls around the corner.
8.3Narine to Dhawan, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball takes the inside edge and goes to short fine.
8.4Narine to Dhawan, no run, short ball on off stump, Dhawan looks to cut but fails to connect.
8.5Narine to Dhawan, 1 run, short ball wide of off stump, Dhawan hits the ball through cover for a single.
8.6Narine to Stoinis, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg stump, Stoinis drives the ball down the ground for a single.
19:59
DC 52/1 after 8 overs.
Shivam Mavi to bowl the eighth over.
7.1 Mavi to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Dhawan works the ball behind square on the leg side for a run.
7.2 Mavi to Stoinis, run, no run, good length ball on off and middle stump, Stoinis shows the full face of the bat to punch the ball to mid-off.
7.3Mavi to Stoinis, no run, good length ball on middle and leg stump, Stoinis drives the ball to mid-on.
7.4Mavi to Stoinis, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Stoinis rocks back and punches the ball to cover.
7.4Mavi to Stoinis, WIDE! Short ball spilled down the leg side.
7.5Mavi to Stoinis, no run, good length ball on off stump, Stoinis drives the ball to the fielder at extra-cover.
7.6Mavi to Stoinis, 1 run, short ball wide of off stump, Stoinis slashes the ball to the fielder at sweeper cover for a single.
19:55
DC 49/1 after 7 overs.
Shakib to bowl the seventh over.
6.1 Shakib to Stoinis, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle stump, Stoinis makes room and looks to cut, the ball takes the inside edge and rolls around the corner, Stoinis takes a single.
6.1Shakib to Dhawan, WIDE! Full ball fired down the leg side, Karthik fails to stop the ball and Dhawan takes a single.
6.2Shakib to Stoinis, FOUR! Full ball wide of off stump, Stoinis thumps the ball over cover for a boundary.
6.3Shakib to Stoinis, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Stoinis hits the ball to the fielder at sweeper cover for a single.
6.4Shakib to Dhawan, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Dhawan knocks the ball down the ground for a single.
6.5Shakib to Stoinis, `1 run, short ball on off stump, Stoinis punches the ball down to long-off for a single.
6.6Shakib to Dhawan, 1 run short ball on leg stump, Dhawan guides the ball to deep midwicket for a run.
19:51
DC 38/1 after 6 overs.
Ferguson to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Ferguson to Dhawan, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Dhawan dabs the ball through backward point for a single.
5.2Ferguson to Stoinis, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Stoinis mistimes his pull and the ball goes to square-leg for a single.
5.3Ferguson to Dhawan, no run, slow back of the length ball wide of off stump, Dhawan looks to cut but fails to connect.
5.4Ferguson to Dhawan, no run, Ferguson pulls the length back once more, Dhawan steps out to cut the ball but fails to connect once more.
5.5 Ferguson to Dhawan, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle stump, Dhawan drives the ball to mid-on for a single.
5.6Ferguson to Stoinis, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Stoinis hops and knocks the ball to square-leg for another single.
19:45
DC 34/1 after 5 overs.
Varun Chakaravarthy to bowl the fifth over.
4.1 Chakaravarthy to Shaw, WICKET! LBW! CHAKARAVARHTY STRIKES ON HIS FIRST DELIVERY!!! Good length ball on middle stump, the ball spins back in and rasp on the pads, the bowler and the keeper appeal in unison, the umpire raises his finger, Shaw after a short word decides not to take the review.
Prithvi Shaw lbw b Chakaravarthy 18(12)
Marcus Stoinis walks out to bat.
'4.2 Chakaravarthy to Stoinis, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Stoinis punches the ball back to the bolwer.
4.3 Chakaravarthy to Stoinis, no run, short ball on off stunmp, Stoinis puhses the ball to mid-off.
4.4 Chakaravarthy to Stoinis, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Stoinis works the ball to square-leg for a single.
4.5 Chakaravarthy to Dhawan, no run, good length ball on off and middle stump, Dhawan leans and blocks the ball.
4.6 Chakaravarthy to Dhawan, 1 run, short ball on middle stump, Dhawan hits the ball down the ground for a single.
19:41
DC 32/0 after 4 overs.
Sunil Narine to bowl the fourth over.
3.1Narine to Dhawan, no run, short ball wide of off stump, Dhawan looks to cut the ball but fails to connect.
3.2Narine to Dhawan, SIX! Full toss wide of off stump, Dhawan goes on one knee and sweeps the ball over square-leg for a maximum!!!
3.3Narine to Dhawan SIX! 2 in 2! Fuller ball wide of off stump, Dhawan slog sweeps the ball over deep backward square-leg for another huge hit.
3.4Narine to Dhawan, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Dhawan hits the ball down the ground for a single.
3.5Narine to Shaw, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stump, Shaw nudges the ball to the fielder at short fine leg for a single.
3.6Narine to Dhawan, no run, full ball on middle stump, Dhawan leans and puhses the ball back to Narine.
19:37
DC 18/0 after 3 overs.
Shakib to bowl the third over.
2.1 Shakib to Shaw, SIX! TOP SHOT! Good length ball on middle stump, Shaw takes two steps out of the crease and whacks the ball over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!!!!
2.2Shakib to Shaw, FOUR! BRILLIANT! Short ball on off stump, Shaw rocks back and cuts the ball wide of the man at backward point for a boundary.
2.3Shakib to Shaw, no run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Shaw sweeps the ball to the man at the leg side.
2.4Shakib to Shaw, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Shaw pushes the ball down the ground for a single.
2.5Shakib to Dhawan, 1 run, good length ball on leg stump, Dhawan gets an inside edge and takes a single.
2.6Shakib to Shaw, no run, good length ball on leg stump, SHaw knocks the ball to the leg side.
19:34
DC 6/0 after 2 overs.
Lockie Ferguson to bowl the second over.
1.1 Ferguson to Shaw, FOUR! Half-volley wide of off stump, Shaw punches the ball through cover for a boundary.
1.2 Ferguson to Shaw, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball nips back in and beats the edge of the bat.
1.3 Ferguson to Shaw, 1 run, good length ball on middle stump, Shaw knocks the ball to the leg side for a single.
1.4 Ferguson to Dhawan, no run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Dhawan looks to cut the ball but the ball beats the edge of the bat and flies to the keeper.
1.5Ferguson to Dhawan, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Dhawan.
1.6Ferguson to Dhawan, no run, full ball on middle and leg stump, the ball drifts in and raps on the pads.
19:29
DC 1/0 after 1 over.
Shakib Al Hasan to bowl the first over of the innings.
0.1Shakib to Shaw, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Shaw cuts the ball to cover.
0.2Shakib to Shaw, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle stump, Shaw rocks back and cuts the ball to backward point for a single.
0.3Shakib to Dhawan, no run, full ball on middle stump, Dhawan nudges the ball to the leg side.
0.4Shakib to Dhawan, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Dhawan steps out and works the ball to the leg side.
0.5Shakib to Dhawan, no run, good length ball on off stump, Dhawan leans and blocks the ball.
0.6Shakib to Dhawan, no run, fuller ball on off stump, Dhawan pushes the ball back to Shakib.
19:15
Right then the Qualifier-II is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. The KKR players are in a huddle. Interestingly, it is former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik who is giving the team talk.After the quick chat, Eoin Morgan leads the KKR players on the field. And out walk Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shah the two DC openers. We are ready!
Eoin Morgan, KKR captain at toss:We are going to bowl first. It's worked. We have kept the same side. Guys know their role. The mindset in the second leg has been spot-on.
Rishabh Pant, DC captain at toss:We would have bowled first. We needed an extra batsman, soStoiniscomes in. Tom Curran is out. We are in great frame of mind, always exciting to play together, looking to have fun during the match also.
18:59
Toss
KKR captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
There will be a little bit of a challenge batting first.
The pitches at Sharjah aren’t tailormade for high scores. The average first innings total in the eight games played at Sharjah this season (prior to the RCB vs KKR Eliminator) has been just 137. The Eliminator between RCB and KKR wasn’t a highfixture either with RCB managing only 138. Going by the trends, the pitch for this match too should be on the slower side.
18:25
Conditions
A clear and warm evening is expected for the match. The temperature will be around 28°C and humidity level would be around 51%.
18:23
Form Guide
DC:L-L-W-W-L
KKR: W-W-W-L-W
18:21
What transpired between the two teams in their league phase face-offs this season?
In the league stage matches between the two teams, DC and KKR won a match each.DC won the first match between the two teams this season by 7 wickets. KKR bounced back and defeated DC by 3 wickets when the two sides crossed each other’s path in the UAE.
18:18
KKR vs DC Head to Head
Matches Played: 28
DC wins: 12
KKR wins: 15
No Result: 1
17:50
These are the areas where the Kolkata Knight Riders are strong
KKR have momentum and form by their side. The team was looking defeated in the Indian leg of IPL 2021. But ever since the team has landed in the UAE, it looks like a reformed side. The side has won six of the eight matches they have played in the UAE leg. In those six wins, they have defeated RCB twice and DC once. This accounts for three wins over two teams that qualified for the play-offs. The venue could also work in their favour. KKR have played three matches in Sharjah and won all three of them. The numbers tell that the odds are stacked in KKR’s favour.
The bowling looks the team’s most potent weapon. Indian pacer Avesh Khan has been in scintillating form. He is the team’s leading wicket-taker this term with 23 wickets. The South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Norje have combined to pick 23 wickets. Axar Patel has been excellent with his spinning deliveries and has picked 15 wickets.
Recharged KKR in way of fancied DC's maiden IPL title aspirations
Eyeing a maiden IPL title, the fancied Delhi Capitals will face another litmus test in the form of a Kolkata Knight Riders unit brimming with optimism when the two sides lock horns in the second qualifier here on Wednesday.
Right then the Qualifier-II is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. The KKR players are in a huddle. Interestingly, it is former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik who is giving the team talk.After the quick chat, Eoin Morgan leads the KKR players on the field. And out walk Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shah the two DC openers. We are ready!
Teams
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
Kolkata Knight Riders:Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Eoin Morgan, KKR captain at toss:We are going to bowl first. It's worked. We have kept the same side. Guys know their role. The mindset in the second leg has been spot-on.
Rishabh Pant, DC captain at toss:We would have bowled first. We needed an extra batsman, soStoiniscomes in. Tom Curran is out. We are in great frame of mind, always exciting to play together, looking to have fun during the match also.
Toss
KKR captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
Pitch Report
There will be a little bit of a challenge batting first.
The pitches at Sharjah aren’t tailormade for high scores. The average first innings total in the eight games played at Sharjah this season (prior to the RCB vs KKR Eliminator) has been just 137. The Eliminator between RCB and KKR wasn’t a highfixture either with RCB managing only 138. Going by the trends, the pitch for this match too should be on the slower side.
Conditions
A clear and warm evening is expected for the match. The temperature will be around 28°C and humidity level would be around 51%.
Form Guide
DC:L-L-W-W-L
KKR: W-W-W-L-W
What transpired between the two teams in their league phase face-offs this season?
In the league stage matches between the two teams, DC and KKR won a match each.DC won the first match between the two teams this season by 7 wickets. KKR bounced back and defeated DC by 3 wickets when the two sides crossed each other’s path in the UAE.
KKR vs DC Head to Head
Matches Played: 28
DC wins: 12
KKR wins: 15
No Result: 1
These are the areas where the Kolkata Knight Riders are strong
KKR have momentum and form by their side. The team was looking defeated in the Indian leg of IPL 2021. But ever since the team has landed in the UAE, it looks like a reformed side. The side has won six of the eight matches they have played in the UAE leg. In those six wins, they have defeated RCB twice and DC once. This accounts for three wins over two teams that qualified for the play-offs. The venue could also work in their favour. KKR have played three matches in Sharjah and won all three of them. The numbers tell that the odds are stacked in KKR’s favour.
Here's a look at the Delhi Capitals' strengths
The bowling looks the team’s most potent weapon. Indian pacer Avesh Khan has been in scintillating form. He is the team’s leading wicket-taker this term with 23 wickets. The South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Norje have combined to pick 23 wickets. Axar Patel has been excellent with his spinning deliveries and has picked 15 wickets.
Recharged KKR in way of fancied DC's maiden IPL title aspirations
Eyeing a maiden IPL title, the fancied Delhi Capitals will face another litmus test in the form of a Kolkata Knight Riders unit brimming with optimism when the two sides lock horns in the second qualifier here on Wednesday.
