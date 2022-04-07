IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10% match fees for offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match fees for Level 1 offence, Bumrah reprimanded

The IPL press release, however, doesn't exactly specify the breach

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 07 2022, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 11:08 ist
Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders. Credit: PTI Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fees for a level 1 offence during his team's IPL match against Mumbai Indians.

Senior MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been let off with a reprimand for breaching the code of conduct during the same game, which KKR won by five wickets here on Wednesday.

The IPL press release, however, doesn't exactly specify the breach.

"Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at Pune," the media release stated.

"Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," it further stated.

In case of Bumrah, there was no financial penalty and only a warning.

"Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL' Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune. Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the BCCI stated.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee’s decision is final and binding. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

IPL
Indian Premier League
Nitish Rana
Jasprit Bumrah
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

Couple files 60 cases against each other in 41 years

Couple files 60 cases against each other in 41 years

DH Radio | Regional parties: The changing dynamics

DH Radio | Regional parties: The changing dynamics

Unity in diversity: Case for two time zones in India

Unity in diversity: Case for two time zones in India

Speed matters: How fast trains help development

Speed matters: How fast trains help development

DH Toon | Saffron party, price indices reach new highs

DH Toon | Saffron party, price indices reach new highs

6 lakh to attend as Karaga set to return after 2 yrs

6 lakh to attend as Karaga set to return after 2 yrs

Pics | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor relationship timeline

Pics | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor relationship timeline

'Dead', 'retired' cops among those transferred in MP

'Dead', 'retired' cops among those transferred in MP

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt may fetch up to $5.2 mn

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt may fetch up to $5.2 mn

Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?

Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?

 