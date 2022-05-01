IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live: SRH opt to bowl

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be back at the helm of affairs as a struggling Chennai Super Kings take on an Umran Malik-inspired Sunrisers Hyderabad today. While all eyes will be on Dhoni to change the fate of CSK, it will be easier said than done as they face SRH, who have been inspired by the performance of pace sensation Malik, who has outsmarted the top batters of the world with his brutal pace. Stay tuned for more updates.
Teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
Toss
SRH won the toss and chose to bowl first
Chennai looks to decimate SRH | IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH Team Analysis
The last time they played against one another, Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 8 wickets and decimated Chennai Super Kings. In the 46th match of this IPL season, CSK looksto return the favour as they meet at MCA Stadium in Pune. Here is the team analysis.
Ravindra Jadeja hands over CSK captaincy back to Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Saturday handed the reins of the Chennai Super Kings yet again after Ravindra Jadeja "relinquished" the captaincy to focus on his game, following the team's miserable run in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).
