IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against LSG

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants after winning the toss in their IPL season-opener, here on Saturday.

LSG are playing their first-ever game at home since joining IPL last year.

Teams

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar.