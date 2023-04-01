IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against LSG

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants after winning the toss in their IPL season-opener, here on Saturday.
LSG are playing their first-ever game at home since joining IPL last year.
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar.
