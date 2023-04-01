IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against LSG

Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against LSG

LSG are playing their first-ever game at home since joining IPL last year

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 01 2023, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 19:36 ist
A police personnel walks outside the Ekana Cricket Stadium before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on April 1, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants after winning the toss in their IPL season-opener, here on Saturday.

Teams

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar.

