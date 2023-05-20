IPL 2023: LSG defeat KKR by 1 run

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 20 2023, 23:29 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 23:29 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday.

More to follow

IPL
Indian Premier League
KKR
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Kolkata Knight Riders

