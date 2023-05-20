IPL 2023: Win non-negotiable for RCB

Following an inconsistent campaign where they have oscillated from the brilliant to the ordinary to somehow stay firmly in the mix for a play-off spot, the Royal Challengers Bangalore now have the opportunity to decide their own fate on Sunday.

Irrespective of what happens around them in the mad late dash to secure the three play-off spots, RCB (14 points and placed fourth in the table) can make the cut if they beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, if RCB lose, then the only way they can advance is if Mumbai Indians, also on 14 points, lose their final game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon. Also considering Mumbai drop the ball, RCB still can’t afford to lose by more than 6 runs as Rajasthan Royals would end up knocking them out on virtue of better nett run-rate. All of this will be clear by the time they run into GT in the concluding game of the league phase.

Permutations aside, RCB will be coming into the do-or-die contest against the defending champions full of energy and confidence following two morale-uplifting wins. Their campaign appeared doomed after they lost to Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on critical home stretch but then displayed solid character to slay Rajasthan and Sunrisers to get back on the saddle.

Their bowlers Wayne Parnell, Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma shone in the decimation of Rajasthan before Virat Kohli rediscovered his mojo in the defeat of Sunrisers. Kohli’s return to form in the final week of the competition is what augurs well for the Challengers who still rely heavily on their top-three to get the job done.

Kohli, judging by the extremely high standards he has set, has had a blow-hot blow-cold outing so far. There have been instances when he has got going but then gotten himself bogged down post the Power Play. At times he’s gotten out cheaply as well, putting more pressure on opening partner Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. His inconsistency ended up affecting RCB’s fortunes.

However, class is permanent and Kohli gave an ample display of that against SRH on Thursday when he kept batting in top gear throughout to complete his sixth IPL century. With skipper du Plessis donning the Orange Cap with yet another standout season and Maxwell belting five half-centuries, RCB fans can hope for a run-fest against Titans.

It’ll be easier said than done, though, for RCB as GT have once again shown what an all-round side they are by topping the table for a second successive season. Factor this, only Shubham Gill features in the top-20 run-getters' list this season but they have found personnel to deliver whenever the situation has demanded.

They have excelled on the bowling front though with pacer Mohammed Shami and spinner Rashid Khan occupying the top two slots. Guys like Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed and even skipper Hardik Pandya have chipped in admirably to give them a potent look.

For GT it’ll be a warm-up game before Qualifier 1 on Tuesday but for RCB it’s a must-win.