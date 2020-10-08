KXIP near the point of no return | IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab: SWOT Analysis

The Sunrisers Hyderabad face the Kings XI Punjab in IPL's match 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Here's the analysis.

The SWOT analysis for SRH

Strengths: David Warner and Kane Williamson are two match-winners with a world of experience. They have different approaches but they need to click together. The presence of these two world-class players in the eleven is SRH’s biggest strength.

Weaknesses: An unreliable middle order. SRH’s middle order has talented young Indian players but they are still raw. With openers Warner and Jonny Bairstow unable to recreate last year's magic, the middle order is a huge weak link.

Opportunities: SRH could bolster bowling and batting options by bringing in either Mohammad Nabi or Jason Holder in place of Jonny Bairstow. The two are proven all-rounders and could make a difference.

Threats: With Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of the tournament, SRH have lost a lot of bowling experience and the attack has been considerably weakened. This is a serious problem for David Warner.

The SWOT analysis for KXIP

Strengths: KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are in form and are getting the big runs. If Chris Gayle plays, then the top three will be formidable and the big scores will follow.

Weaknesses: Glenn Maxwell is proving to be a liability at the moment. He was supposed to anchor the middle order and accelerate as needed. Unfortunately, he hasn't found his rhythm in the UAE. He will need to be rested.

Opportunities: Chris Gayle is overdue. His record in the IPL is phenomenal with six hundreds and a strike rate of 151.02. He could lift team morale quickly with his batting heroics.

Threats: Another loss and KXIP's tournament may be as good as finished. They will not want to find themselves in that situation. They should treat each match as a must-win game.

Head to head:

Matches played: 14

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10

Kings XI Punjab: 4

Last five matches (most recent first):

Sunrisers Hyderabad: L-W-W-L-L

Kings XI Punjab: L-L-L-W-L

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, T Natarajan, Mohammad Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

Ground conditions

The temperature will be around 34 degrees celsius. The humidity will be about 55%. The sky will be clear with a gentle breeze.

Team news

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out of the tournament with a thigh injury. Left-arm pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra, who is already in the UAE, will replace him. No injury concerns reported for KXIP.

Impact player for SRH

David Warner: The Aussie batman isn't at his best. As one of the all-time leading run-scorers in the IPL, Warner needs to find his best form for the team to succeed. SRH need his big scores to make a play-off push.

Impact player for KXIP

Mohammad Shami: The Indian pacer got eight wickets in five matches with an average of 19.12 and an economy of 8.19. If KXIP want to win, Shami should be in the mix with his wicket-taking impact.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 7.30 PM IST.