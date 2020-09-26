Of conquering fear and following your passion

For a lay sports enthusiast, the medical significance of massage therapy largely remains unknown. The profession tends to get scant attention from sports followers, who are primarily focused on the on-field action. It is in this niche line of job that Navnita Gautam is breaking stereotypes.

When the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dominate their opponents, you can see Navnita cheering the boys from the dugout. Behind the scenes, the sports massage therapist is a thorough professional, helping the players get back on their feet after a gruelling encounter.

When Navnita decided to move from Canada to India to follow her interests, she faced resistance from her parents. There were self-doubts about a woman’s role in a men’s team. The cultural shift was a challenge. So how did she manage to fit into a ‘different world’?

Excerpts from the interview:

Canada isn’t known for cricket. What attracted you to the game?

My dad is originally from India. He is a huge cricket fan. Even after moving to Canada in 1989, he continued to wake up at 4 in the morning to watch India play matches in all formats. As a little girl, I would join him and I quickly got fascinated by the spirit of the game.

How did your tryst with massage therapy begin?

I was very interested in understanding muscle quality, muscle activation, functional patterns, and different types of soft tissue-release work (pre, mid, and post-game). I’m a certified athletic therapist from Canada and I completed my degrees in Kinesiology followed by athletic therapy. Growing up, I loved coaching basketball so I have coached at a provincial level.

How challenging was it to convince your parents about your shift to India?

It was very difficult. When I made my decision to go to India to fulfill my dream of working in the IPL, my parents weren’t very happy. They warned me that it is going to be a culture shock. I thought my goal of working with a men’s team will never be fulfilled. I’ve always wondered why women can’t work with a men’s team, especially in Asia and thus I wanted to break stereotypes and barriers. So I still took the step and moved to India in 2017.

What were your apprehensions when you decided to move to India?

I was anxious about the language barrier. I wondered how people would react to my treatment. Since I was working in rural areas in India in my initial days, I was a bit scared of how people would comment on the way I provide treatment, especially to men.

How did you adjust to the culture and everyday life of India?

I accepted the fact that in order for me to succeed in India I have to adapt and adhere to the rules and regulations here. I learned to embrace the culture, people, and food. What impressed me most about India was its hospitality. There were times when I was staying with distant family friends and relatives. It was very different but I learned so much about family values.

Before the IPL, you worked in the Global T20 Canada League? How was the experience?

Global T20 Canada League was an awesome experience! I have to thank Yuvraj Singh, Amit Aggarwal, and Komal Aggarwal for roping me in the support staff of the Toronto Nationals. I got to treat some amazing cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Brendon McCullum, Kieron Pollard, who were very supportive and kind.

A lot has been spoken about gender roles and gender preferences for physiological treatments. How did you succeed in your role in a team filled with male players?

My challenge was to create an environment in which the players were comfortable with me, especially to those who have a strong cultural background. I also made sure to give each player his space and I was always there to lend a hand whenever they needed me. I was fortunate enough to have gained 20 brothers in RCB who always looked out for me and trusted my work.

How did you develop a rapport with players? What have been your learnings at RCB?

Honestly, the answer is to be a good listener. At the end of the day, every player has a specific way of getting each muscle treated and stretched pre/post-match and they know their bodies very well. My job is to listen to them and fulfill what works best for them and to facilitate their healing process.