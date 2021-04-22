Padikkal leads RCB to 10-wicket win over RR with maiden IPL century

Devdutt Padikkal's blazing maiden IPL century took RCB to a 10-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals in Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Padikkal, 101 not out, and Kohli, 72 not out, staged a 181-run opening partnership to maintain the side's unbeaten streak in the IPL 2021

Earlier, Rahul Tewatia and Shivam Dube guided Rajasthan Royals to 177/9 as RCB's Siraj and Harshal Patel grabbed 3 wickets each.

RR lost quick wickets before bouncing back in the second half of their innings. Earlier, Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl first.

More to follow...