Padikkal's century leads RCB to 10-wicket win over RR

Padikkal leads RCB to 10-wicket win over RR with maiden IPL century

Kohli hit an unbeaten 72 playing second fiddle to Bengaluru boy Devdutt Padikkal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 22 2021, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 23:05 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Devdutt Padikkal's blazing maiden IPL century took RCB to a 10-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals in Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Padikkal, 101 not out, and Kohli, 72 not out, staged a 181-run opening partnership to maintain the side's unbeaten streak in the IPL 2021 

Earlier, Rahul Tewatia and Shivam Dube guided Rajasthan Royals to 177/9 as RCB's Siraj and Harshal Patel grabbed 3 wickets each.

RR lost quick wickets before bouncing back in the second half of their innings. Earlier, Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl first. 

More to follow...

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
Indian Premier League
IPL 2021

What's Brewing

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

 