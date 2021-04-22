Padikkal leads RCB to 10-wicket win over RR with maiden IPL century

Devdutt Padikkal's blazing maiden IPL century took RCB to a 10-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals in Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Padikkal, 101 not out, and Kohli, 72 not out, staged a 181-run opening partnership to maintain the side's unbeaten streak in the IPL 2021
Earlier, Rahul Tewatia and Shivam Dube guided Rajasthan Royals to 177/9 as RCB's Siraj and Harshal Patel grabbed 3 wickets each.
RR lost quick wickets before bouncing back in the second half of their innings. Earlier, Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl first.
More to follow...
104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala
SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK
Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector
Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet
How to get optimum protection from your face mask
In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally
Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'
New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals
Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa
Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat