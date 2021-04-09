RCB seek to overturn poor record as IPL kicks off today

RCB seek to overturn poor record as IPL kicks off today

Much of RCB’s hopes of overturning these records will hinge of the batting trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal

Sidney Kiran
Sidney Kiran, DHNS,
  • Apr 09 2021, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 06:50 ist
RCB Captain Virat Kohli. Credit: PTI Photo

As the country grapples with the second wave of the coronavirus, its favourite distraction — the Indian Premier League — kicks off in Chennai with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Royal Challengers, one of the three teams yet to lay their hands on the trophy, stare at a mighty task in their opening bout itself. Not only do they have a poor head-to-head record against Mumbai (10 wins against 17 defeats), they also have not won a game at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in a decade. Since 2011, they’ve lost five games on the bounce against home team Chennai Super Kings.

Read: IPL 14: Formidable MI aim for hat-trick, Kohli aims to break RCB deadlock behind 'closed doors'

Much of RCB’s hopes of overturning these records will hinge of the batting trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal. All three batsmen tallied over 450 runs each last season with young star Padikkal shining the brightest.

The Bengaluru opener, who joined the squad on Wednesday after returning Covid negative, arrives this season on the back of a blazing run, having smashed four consecutive centuries in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. 

Kohli and de Villiers are living legends and rarely do they not deliver. If the trio gets cracking, Mumbai will have their hands full. Mumbai, however, start favourites, not just for the game but to secure a sixth title under an ice-cool Rohit Sharma.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IPL 2021
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
Virat Kohli
A B de Villers
Devdutt Padikkal

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Poll rallies or recharge points for Covid-19?

DH Toon | Poll rallies or recharge points for Covid-19?

Modern brains evolved much more recently than thought

Modern brains evolved much more recently than thought

'Climate change, rich-poor gap, conflict may increase'

'Climate change, rich-poor gap, conflict may increase'

Egyptologists find vast millenia-old 'lost golden city'

Egyptologists find vast millenia-old 'lost golden city'

Mental health and human rights

Mental health and human rights

Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk

Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk

 