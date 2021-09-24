Umran Malik joins SunRisers Hyderabad as short-term Covid-19 replacement for Natarajan

Uncapped medium pacer Umran Malik was on Friday named as a short-term Covid-19 replacement for T Natarajan in the SunRisers Hyderabad squad for the ongoing Indian Premier League.
Natarajan had tested positive for Covid-19 before the team's fixture against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.
"SunRisers Hyderabad have brought in medium pacer Umran Malik as a short-term Covid-19 replacement for T Natarajan for their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign," an IPL release stated.
The 21-year-old Malik has played one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir and has picked a total of four wickets. He is already part of the SunRisers Hyderabad as a net bowler.
"Under the Regulation 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment."
"Hence, Malik will only be a part of the SunRisers Hyderabad side until Natarajan recovers and is allowed to join the team," the release added.
The left-arm pacer is currently under isolation for 10 days and will have to test negative twice before being allowed back into the bubble.
The 30-year-old Natarajan has 20 IPL wickets from 24 matches.
