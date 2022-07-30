Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud
UPDATED : Aug 01 2022, 11:02 IST
Here we take a look at the number of Indian athletes who made the nation proud by winning a medal on the world stage.
Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud
Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened the country's medal count at the 2022 Commonwealth Games by claiming a silver in the men's 55 kg category. Credit: PTI Photo
Upping India's medal tally, weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men's 61 kg category at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Credit: PTI Photo
Mirabai Chanu aced the 49 kg field as expected to defend her Commonwealth Games title and give India the first gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Credit: PTI Photo
Bindyarani Devi created a Games record by lifting 116 kg in the clean and jerk after a personal best of 86 kg in the snatch section and secured a silver in the women's 55 kg category, providing the country's fourth weightlifting medal in as many categories at the Commonwealth Games. Credit: Reuters Photo
Young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga came up with a courageous display to grab the gold in men's 67 kg division at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli (73 kg) lived up to his top billing as he clinched India's third gold in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, Aug 1, 2022: Best photos from the world
England's striker Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring her team second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final football match between England and Germany at the Wembley stadium, in London. Credit: AFP Photo
India's Surender Kumar passes the ball against Ghana on day three of the Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham. Credit: AFP Photo
A Ukrainian man killed at the main square of Bakhmut is carried by soldiers and emergency services after a bombardment in Bakhmut, Eastern Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Jewish ultra-Orthodox mourners gather around the body of prominent Rabbi Yitzchok Tuvia Weiss, during his funeral procession in Jerusalem. Credit: AFP Photo
England's Molly Renshaw competes in the women's 200m breaststroke heats swimming event at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, on day three of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Credit: AFP Photo
Tourists are seen next to the Fee Glacier (German: Feegletscher) above the Swiss alpine resort of Saas-Fee. Credit: AFP Photo
A man leaves a voting booth in the popular neighbourhood of Ngor in Dakar on July 31, 2022. Senegalese voters head to the polls Sunday for parliamentary elections the opposition hopes will force a coalition with President Macky Sall and curb any ambitions he may hold for a third term. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 1, 2022
UPDATED : Aug 01 2022, 01:08 IST
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 1, 2022
Aries | Don't be too quick to voice your opinion. Listen to others carefully. Not the day to be a pioneer. You can make excellent career moves if you are open to the opportunities that exist | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | The day begins on a new note. Your restlessness will lead to a change of plans. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Financial gains likely. This is a big time for work and financial issues. A time when new projects can be started | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Be careful of your health and pay attention to any tell-tale signs of illness. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | It’s a time to turn your luck around and it’s a time to combat proactively. There are many chances and benefits lying ahead. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Your meticulous attention to detail pays off today. In romance, stop playing under-dog. Disorganisation or lack of information could frustrate you | Lucky Colour: Off-white | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Time and energy devoted to work and financial matters You may have a heavy workload today | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within | Lucky Colour: Teal | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Your changing philosophies may lead you into new circles and open doors that will give you a unique outlook on life | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
News in Pics, July 31, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 31 2022, 07:22 IST
A group of Samburu women and Azimio La Umoja (One Kenya Coalition Party) supporters react during a campaign rally with presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua in Suswa Grounds, Narok, Kenya. Credit: AFP Photo
Scotland's Eilidh Gorrell competes on the horizontal bar in the women's team final and individual qualification artistic gymnastics event at the Arena Birmingham, on day two of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England. Credit: AFP Photo
US Army personnel from 101-st Airborne Division attend a demonstration drill at Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase in Romania on July 30, 2022 after a ceremony to mark the arrival of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Headquarters, and its 2nd Brigade Combat Team in Europe. Credit: AFP Photo
Volunteers walk at the Fuente de Piedra lake, 70 kilometres from Malaga, on July 30, 2022 during a tagging and control operation of flamingo chicks to monitor the evolution of the species. Credit: AFP Photo
A volunteer releases a flamingo chick near the Fuente de Piedra lake, 70 kilometres from Malaga, on July 30, 2022 during a tagging and control operation of flamingo chicks to monitor the evolution of the species. Credit: AFP Photo
Supporters of cleric Moqtada Sadr, protesting against a rival bloc's nomination for prime minister, gather inside Iraq's parliament in the capital Baghdad's high-security Green Zone, on July 30, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
A Kanwariya, devotee of the Hindu deity Shiva, dries a sari after bathing as she arrives to collect holy water from the river Ganges during their ritualistic walk towards Varanasi, in Allahabad. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 31, 2022
UPDATED : Jul 31 2022, 00:52 IST
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 31, 2022
Aries | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one | Lucy Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You could do extremely well in competitive sports events. A project looks promising. Much appreciation comes your way. Be positive in your outlook and put your views across without ruffling any feathers | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Long-term financial issues could be problematic. A new line of revenue with a friend as a partner | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A great day for a personal makeover. Travel seems good, however an old flame could re-enter. Compromise may be necessary at work and avoid losing your temper | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Misunderstandings caused between partners by poor communication as well as troublemakers | Lucky Colour: Vanilla | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | A trip with a romantic partner likely. Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today | Lucky Colour: Ochre | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs | Lucky Number: 2 | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Credit: Pixabay