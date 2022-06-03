Commonwealth Games: Boxers who've made it to the Indian Boxing Team
Boxers Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa have secured their spots in the Indian boxing team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games after emerging victorious in the trials held in Patiala. The other boxers who made their way into the Indian team are 2018 bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin, Rohit Tokas, reigning national champion Sumit, Ashish Kumar, Sanjeet and Sagar. The Commonwealth Games also referred to as the 'Friendly Games', is an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations and is set to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.
- 1 /9
Commonwealth Games: Boxers who've made it to the Indian Boxing Team
- 2 /9
World championship medallist Amit Panghal secured his place in the 51kg division. He will be aiming to improve upon his performance from the last edition in Gold Coast, where he won a silver medal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /9
The 2015 world championship bronze medallist Shiva Thapa had clinched the 63kg category quota. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /9
2018 bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin outpowered over 2019 Asian Championship silver medallist Kavinder Singh Bisht 4-1 and grabbed a place in the 57kg category. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 5 /9
Teenage Army man Sumit, who won the gold at the Thailand Open in April, will compete in the 75kg. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /9
Ace Indian boxer Rohit Tokas will be seen fighting in the 67 kg category quota. Credit: Instagram/tokasrohit
- 7 /9
Boxer Ashish Kumar will be seen taking the opponents in 80kg division. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /9
The Rohtak boy, Sanjeet, who shot to fame after defeating the world champion Kazakh boxer Sanjar Tursunov, will compete in 92 kg. Credit: Facebook/boxersanjeet
- 9 /9
Chandigarh's star boxer Sagar will fight in 92+ kg heavyweight and super heavyweight categories. Credit: Twitter/@sagarnarwat_
