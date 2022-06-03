Boxers Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa have secured their spots in the Indian boxing team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games after emerging victorious in the trials held in Patiala. The other boxers who made their way into the Indian team are 2018 bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin, Rohit Tokas, reigning national champion Sumit, Ashish Kumar, Sanjeet and Sagar. The Commonwealth Games also referred to as the 'Friendly Games', is an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations and is set to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.