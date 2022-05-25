Fans go gaga over SRK's look at LG's event
UPDATED : May 25 2022, 21:34 IST
News | Shah Rukh Khan | television | OLED | LG |
Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan's pictures from his visit to the national capital for an event created quite a stir on the internet. Take a look...
- 1 /10
Fans go gaga over SRK's look at LG's event
- 2 /10
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan graced an event in New Delhi for the electronic brand LG for which he is the brand ambassador. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
Dressed in a black suit, SRK was seen making a grand entry on the stage. Moments after the event, his photos and videos from the event were widely circulated on social media. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
SRK's pictures from the event made his fans go weak in the knees. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
SRK's appearance melted fans' hearts and netizens took to social media to praise his look. One of his fans wrote, ” Enough to make us skip a heartbeat. The SRK Pose!”. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
SRK also won audiences’ hearts with his signature pose while interacting with the media at the event. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Shah Rukh Khan speaks during an event to launch a new range of televisions by LG Electronics in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
SRK gets clicked on the stage during the launch event of LG's new range of televisions in Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /10
Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles during the LG event in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
SRK blows kisses as he gets clicked during the event. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone sparkles in orange frill gown, pics go viral!
UPDATED : May 25 2022, 14:50 IST
News | Entertainment News | Entertainment | Deepika Padukone | Cannes Film Festival | Cannes | Cannes International Series Festival | Fashion tips | Celebrity |
Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone's fashion game was on point at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival as she wowed everyone with her red carpet look at the screening of the film "L'innocent".
- 1 /9
Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone sparkles in orange frill gown, pics go viral! Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
- 2 /9
Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone sparkled in an orange frill gown on Day 7 of the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival as she wowed everyone with her red carpet look at the screening of the film 'L'innocent.' Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /9
The audience was in awe of Deepika as her fashion was on point. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
- 4 /9
Deepika's million-dollar smile is sure to melt everyone. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /9
Jury members of the 75th Cannes Film Festival pose together for a photo-op. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /9
Deepika looked like a vision to behold in an orange frill gown. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
- 7 /9
Deepika also took to her social media and shared a few pictures and her followers went gee-wiz. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukonev
- 8 /9
Deepika let her outfit do all the talking and opted for a minimal make up with the accessories. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
- 9 /9
Actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Deepika Padukone gets clicked on her arrival for the screening of the film 'The Innocent (L'Innocent)'. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Texas School Shooting: Man kills 19 kids, 2 teachers
UPDATED : May 25 2022, 12:50 IST
US news | News | Texas | Gun violence | Shooting | Joe Biden |
A teenage shooter opened fire killing killed at least 19 children and two adults in a rural Texas elementary school, in the deadliest American school shooting since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary a decade ago.
- 1 /11
Texas School Shooting: Man kills 19 kids, 2 teachers
- 2 /11
A teenage gunman killed 18 students and two adults at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /11
The massacre took place just before noon at Robb Elementary School, where second through fourth-graders in Uvalde, a small city west of San Antonio, were preparing to start summer break this week. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
Reportedly, two teachers were killed, and several other children were wounded. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /11
The gunman, whom the authorities identified as an 18-year-old man who had attended a nearby high school, was armed with several weapons, officials said. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /11
“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /11
As terrified parents in Uvalde waited for word of their children’s safety and law enforcement officials raced to piece together how the attack had transpired, the mass shooting was deepening national political debate over gun laws and the prevalence of weapons. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /11
Two women hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /11
People get emotional as they wait outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /11
Across the street from the school, state troopers were scattered across the school lawn and an ambulance idled with its lights flashing. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /11
In a brief address from the White House, President Joe Biden became emotional as he reflected on the attack and called for action, but did not advocate for a particular policy or vote. “It’s just sick,” he said of the sorts of weapons that are easily available in the United States and used in mass shootings. “Where in God’s name is our backbone, the courage to do more and then stand up to the lobbies? It’s time to turn this pain into action,” said Biden. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, May 25: Best photos from across the world
UPDATED : May 25 2022, 07:58 ISTWorld news | India News | United States | North Korea |
- 1 /7
A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
People react outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde. Credit: Reuters File Photo
- 3 /7
Aerial view of children playing football on a dusty field in Barrancas, Guajira province, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
The two co-founders of Nok Boards, Adrien Reguis, 41-years-old, (L) and Vincent Gelin, 32-years-old move boards in their workshop where they transform old snowboard into a high-end and eco-responsible skateboard, in their small workshop, in the suburbs of the city of Grenoble, southeastern France. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea's launch of three missiles what appeared to have involved an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), in Seoul. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
A woman cries and hugs a young girl while on the phone outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors stands for a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - May 25, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : May 25 2022, 00:57 ISTHoroscope | Horoscope 2022 | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - May 25, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | The time has come when you need to live in the present. The universe beckons, and has a plan for you. You are undecided about the path to choose. But things have a way of falling into place, you just need to trust. Friends are giving you a hard time right now, demanding more of your time and attention than possible. Lucky Colour: Gold Lucky Number: 7
- 3 /13
Taurus | You have to be more vocal when you make suggestions at a family get-together. Your relatives do pay heed to your words. However don’t take sides, and try to be objective when offering advice. You will be able to work with fine detail today. Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 5
- 4 /13
Gemini | Be careful of your choice of words as you deftly try to negotiate a problem today. People seem to be ultra-sensitive today, and ready to take offence at unintended slights. Try to keep a low profile, and be unseen and unheard today. Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 2
- 5 /13
Cancer | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 1
- 6 /13
Leo | A relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks. Lucky Colour: mustard Lucky Number: 8
- 7 /13
Virgo | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure. Lucky Colour: Chrome Lucky Number: 7
- 8 /13
Libra | Don't let your partner put demands on you. Ideas may sound good, but be careful if people are just looking for handouts. Too much work and no play will not only result in fatigue and frustration but also loneliness, too. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 4
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You can manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today. A day to sort out your personal papers. Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 7
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | The day starts off on a positive note with a close friend being very supportive. While finances are still under check, your outgoing personality wins the day. Enrolling in a gym or swimming classes will boost up your self-confidence and physical fitness. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 3
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Pursue outdoor activities or any physical exertion. Don't be shy; if you want to spend more time with a special person, make a commitment. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 6
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Your energy level is at an all-time high, so take advantage of every opportunity to be active. Don't push yourself or be too hard on yourself, as you tend to at times. Sometimes you raise the bar too high for yourself. You need to chill a lot more with a loved one. Lucky Colour: Amber Lucky Number: 9
- 13 /13
Pisces | You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 5