The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) got off to a sparkling start with a press conference at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 25. The press conference organised at W Hotel – Yas Island, saw this year’s hosts -- Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao along with performers Salman Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya, Sunidhi Chauhan and Iulia Vantur -- interacting with media. Check out some pictures from the gala event.