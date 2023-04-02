In Pics: Shloka Mehta is pregnant, expecting second child with Akash Ambani
Reliance Jio's Chairman Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta is pregnant again. Shloka is going to be a second-time mommy, she was seen flaunting their baby bump at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala. Check out the pictures...
- 1 /7
Shloka Mehta is pregnant, is expecting second child with Akash Ambani. Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain
- 2 /7
Reliance Jio's Chairman Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta are expecting their second child together. Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain
- 3 /7
Shloka graced the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala, where she was clicked flaunting her baby bump. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Celebrity saree draper Dolly Jain also shared few pictures of Shloka Mehta flaunting her bump on Instagram. The pictures went viral on social media. Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain
- 5 /7
Shloka was seen cradling her baby bump in a stunning outfit. Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain
- 6 /7
Shloka is seen donning a stylish embroidered top with a halter neckline and an intricately embroidered lehenga skirt at the NMACC launch Day 2. Credit: Instagram/@dolly.jain
- 7 /7
Pregnant Shloka Mehta is flanked by Aakash Ambani and Mukesh Ambani on Day 2 of the NMACC gala. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
NMACC Launch: Global stars steal the show
Global stars like supermodel Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz, Zendaya and Tom Holland graced the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Gardens, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures!
- 1 /6
NMACC Launch: Global stars steal the show
- 2 /6
'Euphoria' star Zendaya walked the red carpet in a flowing sultry violet sari designed by Rahul Mishra. The gold embellished floral blouse made her look like a proper 'desi girl'. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland looked sharp in a black suit and bow tie. This is basic look surely made the actor stand out in a rather experimental crowd. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Supermodel Gigi Hadid looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her ivory and gold sari, paired with gold bangles and jewelled blouse. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Penelope Cruz wore a gorgeous blush-pink thigh-high slit gown. The dramatic cape that she wore over her simple dress made the actress a head-turner. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a strapless gown made with banarasi saree accompanied with a choker and studs in the ear while her beloved husband Nick Jonas opted for a navy blue suit for the star-studded event. Credit: PTI & Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, April 2, 2023: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
A performer breathes fire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Saida (Sidon). Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Clowns and mimes perform during April Fools' Day celebrations in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A portion of the field of 1,500 competitors reaches the highest point of the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys while competing in the annual Seven Mile Bridge Run near Marathon, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Austria’s Stefan Kraft competes during the first round of the Men Flying Hill Team competition, part of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Planica. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas pose on the red carpet during the second day of the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
American actor Zendaya during the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
Fishermen gather at Badhwar Park after the navy and Coast Guard on High Alert after Suspicious Boat was Sighted near the Arabian coast, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 2, 2023
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - April 2, 2023
- 2 /13
Aries | Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Professionally you make sound moves, and for those so inclined, a stint abroad is imminent. Try to check reckless, impulsive behavior. Unconventional people could enter your life and turn it topsy-turvy | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Career changes will be prominent and you may be relocating as a result. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang. Home life will be good, and relationship with mother emphasised | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important | Lucky colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents . Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You have some great support from the cosmos. You may be able to move ahead professionally. Be mindful with others and deal with them honestly and justly. Be wary of every contract, every negotiation and every new person you meet today | Lucky Colour: Olive green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
PM Modi flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train; see pics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamlapati railway station in Madhya Pradesh. The semi-high speed train was flagged off from Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal city in the afternoon in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
- 1 /9
PM Modi flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train; see pics
- 2 /9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Madhya Pradesh's first designated semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express between Bhopal to New Delhi from Rani Kamlapati Railway station on April 1, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /9
The semi-high speed train was flagged off in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /9
Modi said this would help traders and professionals as well as boost tourism development and employment generation in Madhya Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /9
The PM, who interacted with more than 300 schoolchildren who were selected through a drawing and essay competition on the theme 'Bharatiya Rail', underlined their sense of curiosity and excitement. Credit: PIB
- 6 /9
'In a way, Vande Bharat is a symbol of India's enthusiasm and excitement. It represents our skills, confidence and capabilities,' Modi, who also spoke to staff onboard the train, opined. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /9
The Prime Minister also spoke with students during the flagging off ceremony. Credit: PIB
- 8 /9
The Vande Bharat Express between Bhopal and New Delhi, after being flagged off by the Prime Minister. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his arrival in Bhopal. Credit: Twitter/@OfficeofSSC