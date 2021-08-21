In Pics: Terrifying scenes at Kabul airport
UPDATED : Aug 21 2021, 13:05 IST
US news | Afghanistan | News | Taliban | World news | Kabul |
Six days after the Taliban fighters took control of Afghanistan, chaos and disorder deepened at Kabul's international airport, as thousands of Afghans continue to flee the country amid Taliban takeover. Here we take a look at some of the gut-wrenching visuals straight from ground zero.
- 1 /22
In Pics: Terrifying scenes at Kabul airport
- 2 /22
Six days after the Taliban fighters took control of Afghanistan, chaos and disorder deepened at Kabul's international airport, as thousands of Afghans continue to flee the country amid Taliban takeover. Here we take a look at some of the gut-wrenching visuals straight from ground zero. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /22
Evacuees from Afghanistan sit inside a military aircraft during an evacuation from Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /22
A US Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) holds a baby during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /22
UK coalition forces, Turkish coalition forces, and US Marines assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /22
US Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, provide assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /22
A child drinks water during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /22
A US Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) plays with children during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /22
A US Marine assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit guide an evacuee during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /22
US Marines stand guard at an Evacuee Control Checkpoint at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /22
A US Navy Corpsman with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, hands out water to children during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 12 /22
US service member carries a child at an Evacuee Control Checkpoint at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 13 /22
Evacuees assemble before boarding a C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 14 /22
A US Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) provides water to a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 15 /22
A US soldier helps a woman to climb over a fence as crowds gather near the wall at Kabul airport, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 16 /22
A US Marine escorts evacuees to the Evacuate Control Center at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 17 /22
An evacuee holds up a peace sign after being manifested for a flight at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 18 /22
A Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, waits with a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 19 /22
A US Airman with the Joint Task Force-Crisis Response high fives a child after helping reunite their family at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 20 /22
An Airmen holds a baby during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 21 /22
A US Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) provides water to a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 22 /22
US service member carries a child at an Evacuee Control Checkpoint at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Traditional Onam 'sadhya' dishes you should try
UPDATED : Aug 21 2021, 12:04 IST
onam recipes | onam festivities | onam celebration | Onam | News | dishes | Recipes | sadhya |
From foods to festivals, there are many things one should never give a miss when you’re in Kerala. God's own country gives you plenty of occasion to have a lifetime experience. As the Keralites celebrate Thiruvonam today by bonding with their family and friends over an elaborate 'sadhya', we introduce you to some of their most popular Onam dishes that are laid out on a Banana leaf.
- 1 /10
In Pics | Traditional Onam sadhya dishes you should try
- 2 /10
Avial: A thick blend of coconut and vegetables, seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves. Avial is considered an essential part of the 'sadhya', the Keralite vegetarian feast. Credit: Soham Shoney
- 3 /10
Pachadi: A mild and tempered curry with light sweet tones made with pumpkin, cowpeas and coconut. Credit: Surekha Hegde
- 4 /10
Olan: A traditional Kerala dish, it is served during Onam 'sadhya'. It tastes best with steamed rice and can also be served along with sambar and rice. Credit: Surekha Hegde
- 5 /10
Paruppu Payasam: This popular sweet dish of Kerala is made of cereals and jaggery as the primary items. It is a special dish that is generally prepared on festive occasions. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /10
Kichadi: A sour curry, ‘kichadi’ is made of curd, ash gourd or cucumber, coconut, mustard seeds and curry leaves. Credit: Surekha Hegde
- 7 /10
Pal Payasam: Onam 'sadhya' isn't complete without a pal payasam, a sweet dish made of milk, sugar and other traditional Indian savouries. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /10
Banana Chips: Banana chips are deep-fried and/or dried slices of bananas. They can either be fried in oil or dried with spices. They have a salty and/or spicy taste. Credit: Getty Images
- 9 /10
Pulisseri: This is a thick, sour yellow-coloured curry, made with sour curd and cucumber. Credit: Getty Images
- 10 /10
Shakara Upperi: This snack is very popular in Kerala and is made out of jaggery. Credit: Getty Images
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, August 21: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Aug 21 2021, 06:40 ISTSyria | India | Taliban | Afghanistan | World news | Greta Thunberg | Wildfire |
- 1 /7
Armed Taliban fighters stand next an Imam during Friday prayers at the Abdul Rahman Mosque in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Participants pose for photographs following the Paralympic Flame Lighting Ceremony at the State Guest House Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A Civil Security Bombardier Dash 8-Q400MR firefighting aircraft drops fire-retardant to avoid rework on small fireplaces due to wind, during wildfire in La Garde-Freinel in the department of Var, southern France. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A man carries a suitcase as he moves his belongings out of his house in the flooded neighbourhood of Keur Massar, Dakar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
People inspect the debris of a house that was damaged in a gunfight between suspected militants and Indian government security forces at Khrew in Pulwama district. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
A plume of smoke rises behind a hill, where internally displaced Syrians have set tents, during reported airstrikes by pro-regime forces, north of the rebel-held city of Idlib. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
German climate activist Luisa Neubauer (L) and Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg protest outside the Swedish Parliament during a Fridays for Future weekly demonstration, in Stockholm, Sweden. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - August 21, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Aug 20 2021, 23:41 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - August 21, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back up plan.-You may have difficulties with foreigners. A trip proves beneficial, and a minor toss-up at home. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. | Lucky Colour: Terracotta | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | You try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others.. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. Travel plans to be avoided | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today.| Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | A time of change, growth and renewal. A day to watch out for an old foe. Expenditure rises. Past troubled emotions will devolve. Small details occupy your mind today. | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating, Colour: Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit. Communications that were unclear suddenly make more sense | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today Be patient. Keep your temper in check. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today.Your partner will enjoy helping out. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Be discreet about your personal life. Your meticulous work brings you many admirers. A time to let go of old prejudices. A time of change, growth and renewal. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | An important letter or a visitor from abroad could brighten up your day. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. Get in touch with your feelings | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Your hard work will be validated today. A long-awaited promotion or bonus comes your way. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential.s | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Bloomberg World's Billionaires Index: Top 10 richest people in the world
UPDATED : Aug 20 2021, 16:01 IST
jeff bezos | Elon Musk | Business News | Bill Gates | Sergey Brin | Warren Buffett | Larry Ellison | Billionaires | Billionaire |
Let's take a look at the top 10 richest individuals currently in the World.
- 1 /11
Bloomberg World's Billionaires Index: Top 10 richest people in the world
- 2 /11
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has topped the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and is the wealthiest person on the Earth today. Bezos' net worth is estimated to be $186 billion. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /11
CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk was listed as the second richest individual by Bloomberg Billionaires Index with an estimated net worth of $184 billion. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
France Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault is the third richest person on the planet.Reportedly, his net worth is $158 billion resulting from his widespread business. Credit: www.LVMH.com
- 5 /11
The Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates ranks fourth in the list. Gates has a net worth of $149 billion. Credit: AP Photo
- 6 /11
With a net worth of $132 billion, Facebook founder & CEO Mark Zuckerberg rounds off the top 5 list of richest people. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
Larry Page is the sixth richest person in the world. His net worth now stands at a whopping $122 billion. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 8 /11
Google co-founder Sergey Brin features seventh in the list and has a net worth of $117 billion. Credit: NYT
- 9 /11
With $106 billion net worth, Steve Ballmer is the eight richest man in the world. Credit: Twitter/@Steven_Ballmer
- 10 /11
Warren Buffett has a net worth of $104 billion and ranks in the ninth position among the world’s richest persons. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /11
Larry Ellison has a net worth of $102 billion which ranks him in the tenth place. Credit: DH Pool