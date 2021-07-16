In shock and grief, India mourned the death of photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan, during clashes between the Afghan forces and Taliban. Siddiqui's untimely demise triggered an outpouring on social media that highlighted his vast body of work that ranges from the Afghanistan war to Hong Kong pro-democracy protests, from India's Covid-19 crisis to Myanmar, where his photographs on the plight of Rohingya refugees were marked with a Pultizer Prize. Here are Siddiqui's photographs that reveal the unseen:

(Credit: Reuters Photos/Danish Siddiqui)