Incessant rains in India's financial capital Mumbai have crippled normal life. The heavy downpour caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Mumbai’s lifeline, the train services and road traffic, is paralysed though flights are operating at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
Incessant rains cripple daily life in Mumbai; See Pics
Incessant rains in India's financial capital, Mumbai, has crippled normal life. The heavy downpour caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Credit: PTI Photo
Mumbai’s lifeline, the train services and road traffic, remains paralysed though flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport are normal. Credit: Reuters Photo
Waterlogging was reported at Dadar, Parel, Wadala, Sion, besides low-lying areas in Malad, Santacruz, Dahisar. Credit: Reuters Photo
The BMC has forecast more rains for the day including isolated spells of heavy showers. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Zomato delivery person is seen leaving to pick up an order from a restaurant in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man wades through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, July 17: Best photos from around the world
Face mask-clad pedestrians walk through Southbank in Melbourne following a fresh lockdown amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Credit: AFP Photo
Environmental activists rally against a seismic exploration and oil exploitation project in the Argentine sea, in Buenos Aires. Credit: Reuters Photo
A CH helicopter siphons water from the North Fork of the Feather River near Pulga, CA and drops on the mountainside as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California. Credit: Reuters Photo
Dancers perform Andean folk dance Tinkus during the festivities in devotion to the Virgin of Carmen, in El Alto, Bolivia. Credit: Pixabay Photo
A destroyed car is pictured at the cemetery in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood and Haris Rauf in action as England's Moeen Ali is caught out. Credit: Reuters Photo
Photographers pay tribute to Pulitzer prize-winning photographer Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in Afghanistan, while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters, in Kolkata. Credit: pTI Photo
Gone Too Soon: Danish Siddiqui's work unveils the world's dark truth
In shock and grief, India mourned the death of photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan, during clashes between the Afghan forces and Taliban. Siddiqui's untimely demise triggered an outpouring on social media that highlighted his vast body of work that ranges from the Afghanistan war to Hong Kong pro-democracy protests, from India's Covid-19 crisis to Myanmar, where his photographs on the plight of Rohingya refugees were marked with a Pultizer Prize. Here are Siddiqui's photographs that reveal the unseen:
(Credit: Reuters Photos/Danish Siddiqui)
Gone Too Soon: Danish Siddiqui's work reveals the world's dark side
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip.
A Rohingya refugee man pulls a child as they walk to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip.
A man is pulled across to safety on a rope, as damaged buildings and the Alaknanda river are seen in the background, during a rescue operation in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013.
An Afghan boy works at a construction site as a US Army soldier of 3/1 AD Task Force Bulldog takes position during a joint patrol with Afghan National Army (ANA) in a village in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, on May 23, 2012.
A Hindu devotee wraps his cloth after a ritual dip in the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi on March 21, 2010.
People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi on April 23, 2021.
The grounds are prepared for mass cremation of Covid-19 victims in New Delhi on April 28, 2021.
A Rohingya refugee boy sits inside his temporary shelter near Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
A member of the Afghan Special Forces drives a humvee during a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, on July 11, 2021.
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask waves a flag during a Human Rights Day march, organised by the Civil Human Right Front, in Hong Kong.
Today's Horoscope - July 17, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - July 17, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | You can bring projects you've been on for a while to some fruition. You may be called upon to show leadership for others. Keep an eye on your legal affairs and watch out for a new romance! | Lucky Colour: Brown | lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Time to get in touch with your feelings and communicate them as well. You have been feeling reclusive for a while now. Financial matters need caution. Avoid confrontations at work | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Confide in others. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. Contracts may not be lucrative. Offer consolation to a friend, not direction. A letter brings good news | Lucky Colour: Navy-blue | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Don't let criticism upset you. Competitive games will be your forte. Your significant other seems heavy-handed and stubborn | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Career highlighted, and an office romance blooms in a big way. Siblings cause anxiety. It is very important for you to stay focused today | Lucky Colour: Olive | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | The waning moon makes you mellow. Siblings bring joy. A day to show your strength and courage. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | You need to concentrate on your business ventures more than on your relationship today. joint ventures could easily turn out to be dead-end projects | Lucky Colour: Violet | lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Caoricorn | You are ready for the new and unusual! Good day for public relations and sales. Stop and give yourself a break before you burn out. . An unexpected guest or information will come your way | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. A friend or person in authority may help or present a beneficial opportunity. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. After a hard day, a well-deserved rest recommended. If you want to get away, today is favourable | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
In Pics | PM Modi inaugurates 3 new attractions in Ahmedabad's Science City
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three new attractions at the Science City in Ahmedabad. These attractions are - an aquatic gallery, a robotic gallery and a nature park and these projects are worth over Rs 400 crore.
PM Modi inaugurates 3 new attractions in Ahmedabad
PM virtually inaugurated three new attractions at the Science City in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
The aquatic gallery, built at a cost of Rs 260 crore in the Science City, is India's largest aquarium having 68 large tanks to display marine life from across the world, including reef sharks, alligator gar, Koi and black pacu fish among others. Credit: PTI Photo
The gallery also has a 28-meter-long underwater walkway tunnel for watching the marine species. Credit: PTI Photo
Another attraction is the robotic gallery, built at a cost of Rs 127 crore and spread across 11,000 square meters. Credit: PTI Photo
It has over 200 robots of 79 different types, including humanoid robots having human-like bodies and machines which can interact with human beings. Credit: PTI Photo
A look at the Robotic Gallery inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo
The nature park, built at a cost of Rs 14 crore, is spread across 20 acres and has life-size statues of animals. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
The park has many beautiful features like fog garden, chess garden, selfie points, sculpture park and open labyrinth (maze). It includes an interesting labyrinth designed for children. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi