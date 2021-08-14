Independence Day 2021 | 5 interesting desserts to try out on this Independence Day
UPDATED : Aug 14 2021, 15:05 IST
Independence Day | Independence Day celebration | desserts | I-Day | Recipes
Soak in the celebratory fervour with these delicious and toothsome desserts by the Star Anise Patisserie founder, Anees Khan.
In Pics | 5 Interesting desserts to try out on I-Day
Chai Masala Macaron: Macarons are perfect tea time dessert for the ones with a sweet tooth. Indian’s favourite time of the day is tea time. So we gave it a different twist and created a Chai Masala Macaron for a blissful ‘Chai’ time. Credit: Special Arrangement
Biscoff Cheesecake: Combining two flavours, of smooth textured cheese and spicy deep caramel brings a buttery taste to the taste buds. Rich creamy baked cheesecake with added goodness of Biscoff. Topped with a smooth layer of Biscoff spread and biscuits and crumbly biscuit crust as the base, it's not less than a heavenly feeling to your tongue. Credit: Special Arrangement
Chocolate Caramel Pot: Chocolate and Caramel have been one of the best combinations in the history of chocolate desserts. It goes perfect for your sweet, salty and gooey craving, and definitely a heavenly experience for the ones with a sweet tooth. Credit: Special Arrangement
Flourless Almond Chocolate Cake (Gluten-free): Almond has always been a savior for snacks cravings, giving it a whole new taste and look with chocolate, would be a pleasant experience. This almond cake is flourless which is free from gluten, so one can have it without any guilt and at any time. Credit: Special Arrangement
Tri Color Rasmalai Praline cake: A delicate Indian dessert consisting of small and flat Paneer cakes soaking in flavourful sweetened and thickened milk(Rasmalai), it always brings water to your mouth, so we made it a little bit more desirable by combining it in a textured Tri Colour Cake. Now that's a perfect combination to celebrate this Independence Day. Credit: Special Arrangement
In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day
UPDATED : Aug 14 2021, 14:56 IST
Independence Day | Independence Day celebrations | Independence Day celebration | I-Day
Independence Day 2021 is just around the corner, here's how India is gearing up to celebrate it.
In Pics | India gears up for 75th Independence Day
Army personnel keep vigil on Line of Control (LoC), ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration, at Pallanwala Sector in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad celebrates 74 years of India’s independence at Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Youngsters run holding the flag ahead of 75th Independence Day celebrations, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
Girls wearing the tricolour, pose near Taj Mahal ahead of the 75th Independence Day, in Agra. Credit: PTI Photo
Women with their faces and hands painted in the three colours of the flag pose for photographs, ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in Amritsar. Credit: PTI Photo
A kite maker displays kites with images of Indian leaders and freedom fighters ahead of Independence celebrations, in Amritsar. Credit: PTI Photo
Preparation of the 75th Independence Day parade, at Golconda fort in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence at Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Labourers work during the preparations at the Red Fort ahead of the India's Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
A man rides a scooter painted in the tri-colour and two huge flags fixed on it, ahead of the Independence Day, in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo
Youth participate in a bicycle rally organised as part of Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75th Independence Day, in Varanasi. Credit: PTI Photo
The Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) is seen illuminated for the first time in Indian tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
Artists carry a tricolour Indian map walk past ahead of Independence Day celebration in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
Army band performs as part of celebrations to mark the 75th Independence Day, at the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
Students with their hand painted in tricolour pose for photographs during rehearsal, ahead of the 75th Independence Day function in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics: Best snacks to munch on India's 75th Independence Day
UPDATED : Aug 14 2021, 14:39 IST
Independence Day
Savour the taste of freedom this Independence Day with these yummy tricolour snacks suggested by 'Life- Artisanal' founder Bharti Sanghi.
In Pics: Best snacks to munch on India's 75th Independence Day
Tri colour samosa: A perfect snack for kids and adults alike. Credit: Special Arrangement
Tricolour Cutlet: A great tea time snack that tastes best with mint chutney. Credit: Special Arrangement
Tiranga Dhokla: An instant snack made using Semolina, Gram flour and Spinach puree. It tastes better with coconut chutney. Credit: Special Arrangement
Tiranga Barfi: Made with an outstanding combination of Badam, Anjeer and Pista. Credit: Special Arrangement
Coloured Puchkas: One can satiate their golgappa cravings with these coloured puchkas. Credit: Special Arrangement
News in Pics, Aug 14: Best photos from around the world
Musicians play their instruments during the annual brass band festival in Guca, Serbia. Credit: Reuters Photo
People arrange flowers for an offering to mark the 500th anniversary of the Fall of Tenochtitlan, at Zocalo square in downtown Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man wearing a traditional costume dances to mark the 500th anniversary of the Fall of Tenochtitlan, at Zocalo square in downtown Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
Tourists cool off in a fountain at the Plaza de Espana (Spain square), as a heatwave hits Spain, in Seville. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man waits at a bus stop below a graffiti artwork of a couple dancing to an accordion player, which bears the hallmarks of street artist Banksy, on a wall in Great Yarmouth on the East coast of England. Credit: AFP Photo
Lorient's supporters wave flags amid smoke of flares during the French L1 football match between Lorient and Monaco at Le Moustoir stadium in Lorient, western France. Credit: AFP Photo
Candles are seen during a vigil in North Down Crescent Park in the Keyham area of Plymouth, southwest England. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's horoscope for all sun signs - August 14, 2021
Zodiac | Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope
Today's horoscope for all sun signs - August 14, 2021
Aries | Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Being tactful can be carried to extremes | Lucky Number: 7 | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated | Lucky Colour: Chocolate | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Don't hesitate to voice your ideas and opinions. Opportunities for advancement at work are apparent. Use your inventiveness to find solutions | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit brings popularity. Your charisma will no doubt attract a lot of attention and a lot of admirers today | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Your significant other is accommodating and sentimental. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. You may find it difficult to communicate. Confrontations, not always hostile, occur | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Close partnerships and emotional relationships at home will be taking up a good deal of your time, Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Confrontations with family or female associates should be avoided all together. Try not to get upset or angry without having all the facts | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well but are temperamental and difficult to get along with | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay