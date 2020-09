Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 has arrived like a breath of fresh air. Even if it is hosted in Dubai this time, the cricketing carnival, with lesser glitz and glamour, has not failed to entertain the fans with some brilliant performances on the field. The tournament transcends the sphere of the sport and represents the culture and identity of the eight states competing for the ultimate glory. It highlights the 'Unity and Diversity' of India and presents different flavours in the same platter. Here, a cricketer from North India leads a team from the South, and a player from South India leads a team from East. In such a scenario, the Last Bench Studio has come up with 'Folk Cricket', in which the captains feature in posters, based on the folk tradition of the region his team represents. Sounds fun? Let us take a look.