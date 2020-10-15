IPL 2020: Best moments from Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
UPDATED : Oct 15 2020, 07:23 IST
IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals | Rajasthan Royals | Shreyas Iyer | Steve Smith |
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs in the Indian Premier League match on Tuesday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
- 1 /10
IPL 2020: Best moments from DC vs RR
- 2 /10
Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals during match 30 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Credit: IPL Official Website/iplt20.com
- 3 /10
Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot on the leg side. Credit: IPL Official Website/iplt20.com
- 4 /10
Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan Royals bowling during the match. Credit: IPL Official Website/iplt20.com
- 5 /10
DC captain Shreyas Iyer and Shikar Dhawan run between the wickets. Credit: IPL Official Website/iplt20.com
- 6 /10
The Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals. Credit: IPL Official Website/iplt20.com
- 7 /10
Lalit Yadav of Delhi Capitals tries to save a few runs at the boundary. Credit: IPL Official Website/iplt20.com
- 8 /10
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals gets castled by Axar Patel. Credit: IPL Official Website/iplt20.com
- 9 /10
Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals saves a boundary. Credit: IPL Official Website/iplt20.com
- 10 /10
DC player R Ashwin and team celebrates win over Rajasthan Royals. Credit: IPL Official Website/iplt20.com
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
IPL 2020: Best moments from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
- 1 /8
IPL 2020: Best moments from SRH vs CSK
- 2 /8
Shane Watson of Chennai Superkings batting during match 29 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 13th October 2020. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 3 /8
Priyam Garg of Sunrisers Hyderabad fields during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 4 /8
Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Superkings batting during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 5 /8
Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad takes a catch. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 6 /8
Sam Curran of Chennai Superkings appeals for the wicket of David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 7 /8
Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad getting runout during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 8 /8
Deepak Chahar of Chennai Superkings bowling during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, October 13: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 14 2020, 07:41 ISTCoronavirus | COVID-19 | United States | United Kingdom | London | Tokyo | Japan | Schools | Ethiopia |
- 1 /8
US President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /8
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street in central London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
People look at a Singapore Airlines plane, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /8
Models display creations from fashion brand Rynshu from the Japanese designer Rynshu Yamaji for the 2021 spring/summer collection at Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
A demonstrator throws a stone at a riot police vehicle during clashes which erupted in the framework of the Day of the Race, in downtown Santiago. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
French novelist Karine Tuil (C), French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer (C-R) and Brigitte Macron (R) give a dictation to school children in support for the European Leukodystrophy Association (ELA), at a school in Le Chesnay, near Versailles. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Believers wearing face masks of Pentecostal church at Misrak Meserete Kristos, attend a church service, after it was re-opened following a 6-months lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic, in Addis Ababa. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
Former British journalist Ian Bailey (R) reacts as he leaves from the High Court in Dublin on October 12, 2020, following the Court's decision to reject the French authorities' request to for a European Arrest Warrant, for the 1996 murder of filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
IPL 2020: Best moments from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
UPDATED : Oct 13 2020, 07:39 IST
IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Kolkata Knight Riders | Cricket | sports | Dubai | RCB | KKR |
Bagging an important win, Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat KKR by 82 runs. The Virat Kohli-led team move to third spot with 10 points and KKR are fourth with 8 points.
- 1 /10
IPL 2020: Best moments from KKR vs RCB
- 2 /10
Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill run between the wickets during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah, Monday, October 12, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Aaron Finch plays a shotduring a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Credit: PTI Photo.
- 4 /10
Kolkata Knight Riders player Andre Russell celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal during a cricket match of IPL 2020. Credit: PTI Photo.
- 5 /10
Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal gets stump out during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Credit: PTI Photo.
- 6 /10
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill during a cricket match of IPL 2020. Credit: PTI Photo.
- 7 /10
Chris Morris of Royal Challengers Bangalore takes a catch of Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders. Credit: IPL official website/ iplt20.com
- 8 /10
Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 28 of season 13 of the Indian Premier League. Credit: IPL official website/ iplt20.com
- 9 /10
Dinesh Karthik captain of Kolkata Knight Riders is bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Credit: IPL official website/ iplt20.com
- 10 /10
Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore tries to take catch during match 28 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League. Credit: IPL official website/ iplt20.com
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, October 12: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 12 2020, 11:58 ISTRafael Nadal | Novak Djokovic | Armenia | French Open | Azerbaijan | United States | Louisiana | Fire | Forest fire | Protests | Nigeria | India | Australia' | COVID-19 | Coroanvirus | Coronavirus vaccine | Vietnam | floods | Asia |
- 1 /8
Spain's Rafael Nadal poses with the Mousquetaires Cup (The Musketeers) during the podium ceremony after winning the men's singles final tennis match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Philippe Chatrier court, on Day 15 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
A man is detained by police outside the Staples Center as Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate their team winning the 2020 NBA Championship against Miami Heat. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
An aerial picture shows the Imperial City of Hue, submerged in floodwaters caused by heavy downpours in central Vietnam, in Hue. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Nigerians take part in a protest against alleged violence, extortion and harassment from Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Lagos, Nigeria. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /8
People fish on Melbourne's Albert Park Lake on October 12, 2020, as they use their two hours daily exercise allowed during the stage four restrictions due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /8
Saanvi M Prajit, daughter of Wing Commander of Indian Air Force Prajit Babu and Manjma hailing from Ernakulam, who has been recognised by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records, prepares food, in Kochi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
A boy holding a National Armenian flag marches with others from Pan Pacific Park to the Consulate General of Turkey, during a protest in support of Armenia and Karabakh amid the territorial dispute with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, in Los Angeles, California. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
Local firefighters Richard LeBlanc and Richard Devlin respond to a house fire in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Lafayette, Louisiana, U.S., October 11, 2020. The fire was most likely caused by a damaged electrical line, firefighters on the scene said. Credit: Reuters Photo