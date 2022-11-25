Massive fire at Delhi's Bhagirath Palace, over 50 shops charred
A massive fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi on November 24. Over 50 shops are gutted in the fire and 22 fire tenders are engaged in the cooling process, as the fire has been brought under control after over 12 hours. No casualty has been reported till now.
- 1 /10
Massive fire at Delhi's Bhagirath Palace, over 50 shops charred Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /10
Over 50 shops were charred in a massive fire in the wholesale market of Bhagirat Palace area in North Delhi's Chandni Chowk, police said. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
The cooling operations are currently under way and no injuries have been reported so far, said Delhi Police. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 09.19 pm on November 24 and 40 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
Currently, 22 fire tenders are engaged in the cooling process as the fire has been brought under control after over 12 hours, a fire department official said. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
The fire that broke out at one shop soon spread to adjacent ones, all dealing in supplying electrical appliances, officials said. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
The fire officials said that weak structures, shortage of water and narrow lanes posed a major challenge for Delhi Fire Service to carry out its fire-fighting operations. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
Fire Brigade personnel douse a massive fire that broke out at the Bhagirath Palace market, in Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Charred shops following a massive fire that broke out at the Bhagirath Palace market, in Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Fire Brigade personnel and shopkeepers are seen on the site in Delhi on November 25, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
