More than two years into the coronavirus pandemic, Apple made a big push to return to normalcy by inviting hundreds of software developers and journalists to its campus for an unveiling of a range of new software features that expand the iPhone’s utility. Apple also looked to further the momentum of its Macs by updating its most popular computer, the MacBook Air which is 20% smaller than its predecessor and weighs 2.7 pounds. The new MacBook Air features Apple’s newest processor, the M2, which the company said offered increased performance even as it required less battery power.